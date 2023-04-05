Merch
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Miami Heat 118-105

Jimmy Butler and the Heat sink the Pistons with a dominant fourth quarter.

Detroit Pistons logo
By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons‘ losing streak has reached ten games after being defeated by the Miami Heat 118-105. Forward Jimmy Butler finished with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists, including 15 points in the fourth quarter. Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey led all scorers with 30 points and 7 assists as well.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons Vs. Heat By the Numbers

Fourth Quarter Scoring: Pistons – 26 Heat – 38

Turnovers: Pistons – 14 Heat – 8

Steals: Pistons – 5 Heat – 12

Guard Jaden Ivey: 30 points, 11-15 FGs, 4-6 3-point FGs

Center Jalen Duren: 20 points, 7-8 FGs, 14 rebounds

Forward Isaiah Livers: 15 points, 4-9 FGs, 4-6 3-point FGs

Center James Wiseman: 14 points, 6-14 FGs, 6 rebounds

What They're Saying

Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
