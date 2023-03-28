RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks 126-117

Detroit's losing streak reaches six games for the fourth time this season after their loss to the Milwaukee.
Why It Matters
The Detroit Pistons came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 126-117 final score. Their first-round rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren stood out with encouraging performances in the loss. Former Piston Khris Middleton was a problem all night for Detroit as he finished with 34 points.
Pistons Vs. Bucks By the Numbers
Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 7/24 29.2% Bucks – 14/45 31.1%
Points In the Paint: Pisons – 50 Bucks – 38
Largest Lead: Pistons – 5 Bucks – 15
Guard Jaden Ivey: 32 points, 9-19 FGs, 8 assists, 8 rebounds
Center Jalen Duren: 18 points, 8-11 FGs, 10 rebounds
Forward Marvin Bagley: 16 points, 6-11 FGs, 9 rebounds
Center James Wiseman: 14 points, 5-12 FGs, 6 rebounds
Guard Killian Hayes: 14 points, 6-17 FGs, 5 assists