Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks 126-117

Detroit's losing streak reaches six games for the fourth time this season after their loss to the Milwaukee.

Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks 126-117

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Detroit's losing streak reaches six games for the fourth time this season after their loss to the Milwaukee.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 126-117 final score. Their first-round rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren stood out with encouraging performances in the loss. Former Piston Khris Middleton was a problem all night for Detroit as he finished with 34 points.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons Vs. Bucks By the Numbers

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 7/24 29.2% Bucks – 14/45 31.1%

Points In the Paint: Pisons – 50 Bucks – 38

Largest Lead: Pistons – 5 Bucks – 15

Guard Jaden Ivey: 32 points, 9-19 FGs, 8 assists, 8 rebounds

Center Jalen Duren: 18 points, 8-11 FGs, 10 rebounds

Forward Marvin Bagley: 16 points, 6-11 FGs, 9 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 14 points, 5-12 FGs, 6 rebounds

Guard Killian Hayes: 14 points, 6-17 FGs, 5 assists

What They're Saying

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Toronto Raptors 118-97

The Pistons struggled to keep up with the Raptors on both ends of the floor in their road loss.
Read more

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Playoff Hopes Fall Short After 113-106 Loss to Cleveland Charge

The back-and-forth action ended with the Cruise on the losing end in their final regular-season game.
Read more

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Atlanta Hawks 129-107

Another troubling second half pushes the Pistons to another loss.
Read more
Pistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Detroit Lions withdraw 2 rule change proposals

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.