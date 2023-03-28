RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks 126-117

Detroit's losing streak reaches six games for the fourth time this season after their loss to the Milwaukee.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons came up short against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 126-117 final score. Their first-round rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren stood out with encouraging performances in the loss. Former Piston Khris Middleton was a problem all night for Detroit as he finished with 34 points.

Pistons Vs. Bucks By the Numbers

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 7/24 29.2% Bucks – 14/45 31.1%

Points In the Paint: Pisons – 50 Bucks – 38

Largest Lead: Pistons – 5 Bucks – 15

Guard Jaden Ivey: 32 points, 9-19 FGs, 8 assists, 8 rebounds

Center Jalen Duren: 18 points, 8-11 FGs, 10 rebounds

Forward Marvin Bagley: 16 points, 6-11 FGs, 9 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 14 points, 5-12 FGs, 6 rebounds

Guard Killian Hayes: 14 points, 6-17 FGs, 5 assists

What They're Saying