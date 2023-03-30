RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 107-106

Pistons suffer another last-second defeat with an offensive putback by the Thunder.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons fumbled a one-point lead in their final defensive possession in their 107-106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Point guard Cory Joseph hit a clutch three lifting the Pistons to the lead with 13.5 seconds left. Oklahoma City capitalized on the next possession with a putback layup by guard Jalen Williams right before the clock expired.

Pistons Vs. Thunder By the Numbers

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 2 Thunder – 20

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 16/33, 49% Thunder – 10/29, 35%

Turnovers: Pistons – 18 Thunder – 10

Seven scorers in double figures for the Pistons

Guard Jaden Ivey: 24 points, 8-18 FGs, 9 assists

Center James Wiseman: 14 points, 7-9 FGs, 11 rebounds

Forward Eugene Omoruyi: 14 points, 5-8 FGs, 5 rebounds

Guard Cory Joseph: 13 points, 5-10 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs

What They're Saying