Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 107-106

Pistons suffer another last-second defeat with an offensive putback by the Thunder.

Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 107-106

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Pistons suffer another last-second defeat with an offensive putback by the Thunder.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons fumbled a one-point lead in their final defensive possession in their 107-106 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Point guard Cory Joseph hit a clutch three lifting the Pistons to the lead with 13.5 seconds left. Oklahoma City capitalized on the next possession with a putback layup by guard Jalen Williams right before the clock expired.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons Vs. Thunder By the Numbers

Fast Break Points: Pistons – 2 Thunder – 20

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 16/33, 49% Thunder – 10/29, 35%

Turnovers: Pistons – 18 Thunder – 10

Seven scorers in double figures for the Pistons

Guard Jaden Ivey: 24 points, 8-18 FGs, 9 assists

Center James Wiseman: 14 points, 7-9 FGs, 11 rebounds

Forward Eugene Omoruyi: 14 points, 5-8 FGs, 5 rebounds

Guard Cory Joseph: 13 points, 5-10 FGs, 3-6 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Milwaukee Bucks 126-117

Detroit's losing streak reaches six games for the fourth time this season after their loss to the Milwaukee.
Read more

RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Toronto Raptors 118-97

The Pistons struggled to keep up with the Raptors on both ends of the floor in their road loss.
Read more

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Playoff Hopes Fall Short After 113-106 Loss to Cleveland Charge

The back-and-forth action ended with the Cruise on the losing end in their final regular-season game.
Read more
Pistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Comerica Park is still not ready for Detroit Tigers Opening Day

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.