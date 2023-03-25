Merch
RECAP: Detroit Pistons Vs. Toronto Raptors 118-97

Detroit Pistons logo
Detroit Pistons

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons are currently on a five-game losing streak after a 118-97 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The majority of the game was played with the Pistons from behind in a deficit. Rookie Jaden Ivey led Detroit in scoring with 20 points and 8 assists.

Pistons Vs. Raptors By the Numbers

Turnovers: Pistons – 22 Raptors – 11

Largest Lead: Pistons – 2 Raptors – 22

Three-Point Shooting: Pistons – 6/25, 24% Raptors – 13/37, 35%

Guard Jaden Ivey: 20 points, 7-13 FGs, 8 assists

Center James Wiseman: 14 points, 7-13 FGs, 4 rebounds

Forward Marvin Bagley: 14 points, 5-10 FGs, 9 rebounds

Guard R.J. Hampton: 13 points, 4-8 FGs, 2-6 3-point FGs

What They're Saying

Pistons Notes

