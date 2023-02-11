RECAP: Dylan Larkin and Berggren Lead Detroit to Dominant 5-2 Win Over Canucks at Little Caesars Arena

The Red Wings dominated the Canucks with ease in a 5-2 win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Why it Matters

The Red Wings secure their 23rd win of the season, improving their record to 23-20-8.

Jonatan Berggren and Dylan Larkin both score twice, with Filip Hronek adding the fifth goal for Detroit.

The win showcases the strength and depth of the Red Wings roster, with key contributions from multiple players.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks By The Numbers

Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren each scored twice, with defenseman Filip Hronek adding the Wings' fifth goal. Defenseman Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider each had two assists for Detroit (23-20-8). The Red Wings capitalized on Vancouver's league-worst penalty kill (66.4% entering Saturday) and dominated the game from start to finish.

Berggren scores his 9th goal of the year.

Dylan Larkin scores his 2nd goal of the night and 3rd in two games.

Hronek scores his 8th goal of the season.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider each have two assists.

What they're saying

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings put on a dominant performance in their 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Dylan Larkin had a standout performance, scoring twice and leading the Red Wings to victory. This game was a crucial win for the Detroit Red Wings and solidifies their place in the standings.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Mon, Feb 13 @ Vancouver 10:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Feb 15 @ Edmonton 9:30 PM Bally Sports Thu, Feb 16 @ Calgary 9:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 18 @ Seattle 10:30 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 21 @ Washington 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Feb 23 vs New York 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Feb 25 vs Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Feb 27 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Feb 28 @ Ottawa 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 2 vs Seattle 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 4 @ New York 12:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 5 @ Philadelphia 6:00 PM Bally Sports Wed, Mar 8 vs Chicago 7:30 PM TNT Sat, Mar 11 @ Boston 1:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Mar 12 vs Boston 1:30 PM TNT Tue, Mar 14 @ Nashville 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 18 vs Colorado 1:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Mar 20 vs Florida 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 21 @ St. Louis 8:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 23 vs St. Louis 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Mar 25 @ Philadelphia 1:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Mar 28 vs Pittsburgh 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Mar 30 vs Carolina 7:30 PM Bally Sports Fri, Mar 31 @ Winnipeg 8:00 PM Bally Sports Sun, Apr 2 @ Toronto 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 4 @ Montreal 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 6 vs Buffalo 7:00 PM Bally Sports Sat, Apr 8 vs Pittsburgh 8:00 PM Bally Sports Mon, Apr 10 vs Dallas 7:00 PM Bally Sports Tue, Apr 11 @ Carolina 7:00 PM Bally Sports Thu, Apr 13 @ Tampa Bay 7:00 PM Bally Sports