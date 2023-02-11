RECAP: Dylan Larkin and Berggren Lead Detroit to Dominant 5-2 Win Over Canucks at Little Caesars Arena

The Red Wings dominated the Canucks with ease in a 5-2 win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
Why it Matters
- The Red Wings secure their 23rd win of the season, improving their record to 23-20-8.
- Jonatan Berggren and Dylan Larkin both score twice, with Filip Hronek adding the fifth goal for Detroit.
- The win showcases the strength and depth of the Red Wings roster, with key contributions from multiple players.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks By The Numbers
Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren each scored twice, with defenseman Filip Hronek adding the Wings' fifth goal. Defenseman Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider each had two assists for Detroit (23-20-8). The Red Wings capitalized on Vancouver's league-worst penalty kill (66.4% entering Saturday) and dominated the game from start to finish.
- Berggren scores his 9th goal of the year.
- Dylan Larkin scores his 2nd goal of the night and 3rd in two games.
- Hronek scores his 8th goal of the season.
- Defenseman Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider each have two assists.
The Bottom Line
The Detroit Red Wings put on a dominant performance in their 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Dylan Larkin had a standout performance, scoring twice and leading the Red Wings to victory. This game was a crucial win for the Detroit Red Wings and solidifies their place in the standings.
What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?
