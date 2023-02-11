Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img
Dylan Larkin and Berggren Lead Detroit to Dominant 5-2 Win Over Canucks at Little Caesars Arena

RECAP: Dylan Larkin and Berggren Lead Detroit to Dominant 5-2 Win Over Canucks at Little Caesars Arena

By Jeff Bilbrey

The Red Wings dominated the Canucks with ease in a 5-2 win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Dylan Larkin,Jonatan Berggren,Filip Hronek,Ben Chiarot,Moritz Seider

Why it Matters

  • The Red Wings secure their 23rd win of the season, improving their record to 23-20-8.
  • Jonatan Berggren and Dylan Larkin both score twice, with Filip Hronek adding the fifth goal for Detroit.
  • The win showcases the strength and depth of the Red Wings roster, with key contributions from multiple players.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks By The Numbers

Dylan Larkin,Jonatan Berggren,Filip Hronek,Ben Chiarot,Moritz Seider

Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren each scored twice, with defenseman Filip Hronek adding the Wings' fifth goal. Defenseman Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider each had two assists for Detroit (23-20-8). The Red Wings capitalized on Vancouver's league-worst penalty kill (66.4% entering Saturday) and dominated the game from start to finish.

  • Berggren scores his 9th goal of the year.
  • Dylan Larkin scores his 2nd goal of the night and 3rd in two games.
  • Hronek scores his 8th goal of the season.
  • Defenseman Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider each have two assists.

What they're saying

The buzz on Twitter
Load More

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Red Wings put on a dominant performance in their 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Dylan Larkin had a standout performance, scoring twice and leading the Red Wings to victory. This game was a crucial win for the Detroit Red Wings and solidifies their place in the standings.

What is the Detroit Red Wings schedule?

Stream all games on FuboTV

Remaining Detroit Red Wings Schedule:

Mon, Feb 13@ Vancouver10:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Feb 15@ Edmonton9:30 PMBally Sports
Thu, Feb 16@ Calgary9:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Feb 18@ Seattle10:30 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 21@ Washington7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Feb 23vs New York7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Feb 25vs Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Feb 27@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Feb 28@ Ottawa7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 2vs Seattle7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 4@ New York12:30 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 5@ Philadelphia6:00 PMBally Sports
Wed, Mar 8vs Chicago7:30 PMTNT
Sat, Mar 11@ Boston1:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Mar 12vs Boston1:30 PMTNT
Tue, Mar 14@ Nashville8:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 18vs Colorado1:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Mar 20vs Florida7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 21@ St. Louis8:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 23vs St. Louis7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Mar 25@ Philadelphia1:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Mar 28vs Pittsburgh7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Mar 30vs Carolina7:30 PMBally Sports
Fri, Mar 31@ Winnipeg8:00 PMBally Sports
Sun, Apr 2@ Toronto7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 4@ Montreal7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 6vs Buffalo7:00 PMBally Sports
Sat, Apr 8vs Pittsburgh8:00 PMBally Sports
Mon, Apr 10vs Dallas7:00 PMBally Sports
Tue, Apr 11@ Carolina7:00 PMBally Sports
Thu, Apr 13@ Tampa Bay7:00 PMBally Sports
- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings vs. Vancouver Canucks | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

The Detroit Red Wings aim to continue momentum against the Vancouver Canucks in Saturday's "Love Your Melon" game at Little Caesars Arena. Fans can support a good cause while witnessing top-notch hockey.
Read more

Player to Watch Robby Fabbri- The Red Wings look to pick up another two points with the help of Robby Fabbri

Robby Fabbri and his success against Vancouver will look to help the Red Wings start a winning streak.
Read more

Player to Watch Dylan Larkin- The Red Wings look to snap two game skid with the help of Dylan Larkin and his success again...

Red Wings hope to beat the Flames for the first time since 2017 with the help of their captain Dylan Larkin
Read more
Red Wings Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Raiders now heavy favorite to land Aaron Rodgers

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.