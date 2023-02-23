RECAP: Fourth Quarter Comeback Ignites Motor City Cruise Victory Over Delaware Blue Coats

The Cruise overcame a double-digit second half deficit for their fifth straight win in a row.

Wilmington, DE. – The Motor City Cruise continue their winning ways with a late-game comeback victory against the Delaware Blue Coats. After trailing by as many as thirteen points, the Cruise battled back to pull off a 116-111 victory on the road.

Why It Matters

Fifth victory in a row for the Cruise

The Cruise improved to 9th in the Eastern Conference with a 10-11 record

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats by NBA G-League

16 lead changes

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 30 Blue Coats – 50

Turnovers: Cruise – 21 Blue Coats – 15

Guard Buddy Boeheim: 28 points, 9-16 FGs, 6-12 3-point FGs

Forward/Center Jaylen Johnson: 24 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks

Guard Kyler Edwards: 21 points, 5-9 FGs, 5-9 3-point FGs

Forward Jared Rhoden: 20 points, 7-13 FGs, 9 rebounds

Guard Stanley Umude: 16 points, 5-9 FGs, 2-5 3-point FGs

What’s Next

The Cruise faceoff against the Blue Coats on the road again Friday February 24.