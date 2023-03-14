Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons 117-97

Strong scoring balance carries the Pistons to snap their eleven-game losing streak.

Detroit Pistons logo
Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons 117-97

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Strong scoring balance carries the Pistons to snap their eleven-game losing streak.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons had another night of strong scoring balance, but this matchup ended with a 117-97 win against the Indiana Pacers. Seven different players scored in double figures for the Pistons. Point guard Cory Joseph led all scorers with 22 points off the bench.

Detroit Pistons

Pistons Vs. Pacers By the Numbers

Point Guard Cory Joseph: 22 points, 8-14 FGs, 5-8 3-point FGs

Guard Rodney McGruder: 18 points, 7-14 FGs, 4-5 3-point FGs

Center James Wiseman: 18 points, 8-15 FGs, 14 rebounds

Forward Eugene Omoruyi: 17 points, 8-13 FGs, 6 rebounds

Point Guard R.J. Hampton: 15 points, 5-8 FGs, 3-3 3-point FGs

Center Jalen Duren: 12 points, 6-11 FGs, 11 rebounds

Point Guard Killian Hayes: 10 points, 4-11 FGs, 11 assists

What They're Saying

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

RECAP: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons 121-115

Pistons' losing streak reaches eleven after close loss to the Pacers
Read more

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Blow Out Fort Wayne Mad Ants 132-102

The Cruise dominated from start to finish on the way to their 14th win of the season.
Read more

RECAP: Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons 113-103

Pistons struggle to slow down scoring balance of the Hornets.
Read more
Pistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Juwan Howard, Hunter Dickinson comment on Michigan having chance to ‘play for a championship’

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.