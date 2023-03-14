RECAP: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons 117-97

Strong scoring balance carries the Pistons to snap their eleven-game losing streak.

Why It Matters

The Detroit Pistons had another night of strong scoring balance, but this matchup ended with a 117-97 win against the Indiana Pacers. Seven different players scored in double figures for the Pistons. Point guard Cory Joseph led all scorers with 22 points off the bench.

Pistons Vs. Pacers By the Numbers

Point Guard Cory Joseph: 22 points, 8-14 FGs, 5-8 3-point FGs

Guard Rodney McGruder: 18 points, 7-14 FGs, 4-5 3-point FGs

Center James Wiseman: 18 points, 8-15 FGs, 14 rebounds

Forward Eugene Omoruyi: 17 points, 8-13 FGs, 6 rebounds

Point Guard R.J. Hampton: 15 points, 5-8 FGs, 3-3 3-point FGs

Center Jalen Duren: 12 points, 6-11 FGs, 11 rebounds

Point Guard Killian Hayes: 10 points, 4-11 FGs, 11 assists

