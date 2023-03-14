RECAP: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons 117-97

Strong scoring balance carries the Pistons to snap their eleven-game losing streak.
Why It Matters
The Detroit Pistons had another night of strong scoring balance, but this matchup ended with a 117-97 win against the Indiana Pacers. Seven different players scored in double figures for the Pistons. Point guard Cory Joseph led all scorers with 22 points off the bench.
Pistons Vs. Pacers By the Numbers
Point Guard Cory Joseph: 22 points, 8-14 FGs, 5-8 3-point FGs
Guard Rodney McGruder: 18 points, 7-14 FGs, 4-5 3-point FGs
Center James Wiseman: 18 points, 8-15 FGs, 14 rebounds
Forward Eugene Omoruyi: 17 points, 8-13 FGs, 6 rebounds
Point Guard R.J. Hampton: 15 points, 5-8 FGs, 3-3 3-point FGs
Center Jalen Duren: 12 points, 6-11 FGs, 11 rebounds
Point Guard Killian Hayes: 10 points, 4-11 FGs, 11 assists