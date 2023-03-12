RECAP: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons 121-115

Pistons' losing streak reaches eleven after close loss to the Pacers
Plenty of players shined but not enough to deliver a victory for the Detroit Pistons against the Indiana Pacers. Despite having seven scorers in double figures, it wasn't enough to overcome the 121-115 loss at Little Caesar's Arena.
Pistons Vs. Pacers By the Numbers
Rebounds: Pistons – 42 Pacers – 58
Points In the Paint: Pistons – 56 Pacers – 64
Forward Isaiah Livers: 18 points, 7-20 FGs, 4 steals
Guard Killian Hayes: 17 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds
Center James Wiseman: 16 points, 6-11 FGs, 9 rebounds
Center Jalen Duren: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks
Guard Cory Joseph: 12 points, 5-8 FGs, 6 assists
Injuries kept the Pistons' depth limited against the Pacers. They were down four starters and two bench players from the lineup. Detroit remains the worst team in the league with a 15-53 record.