Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons 121-115

Pistons' losing streak reaches eleven after close loss to the Pacers

Detroit Pistons logo
Detroit PistonsPistons NotesRECAP: Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons 121-115

Subscribe

By Eric Vincent
3 min.

Pistons' losing streak reaches eleven after close loss to the Pacers

Why It Matters

Plenty of players shined but not enough to deliver a victory for the Detroit Pistons against the Indiana Pacers. Despite having seven scorers in double figures, it wasn't enough to overcome the 121-115 loss at Little Caesar's Arena.

detroit pistons

Pistons Vs. Pacers By the Numbers

Rebounds: Pistons – 42 Pacers – 58

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 56 Pacers – 64

Forward Isaiah Livers: 18 points, 7-20 FGs, 4 steals

Guard Killian Hayes: 17 points, 13 assists, 6 rebounds

Center James Wiseman: 16 points, 6-11 FGs, 9 rebounds

Center Jalen Duren: 16 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks

Guard Cory Joseph: 12 points, 5-8 FGs, 6 assists

What They're Saying

detroit pistons
detroit pistons

The Bottom Line

Injuries kept the Pistons' depth limited against the Pacers. They were down four starters and two bench players from the lineup. Detroit remains the worst team in the league with a 15-53 record.

- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Blow Out Fort Wayne Mad Ants 132-102

The Cruise dominated from start to finish on the way to their 14th win of the season.
Read more

RECAP: Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons 113-103

Pistons struggle to slow down scoring balance of the Hornets.
Read more

RECAP: Jaylen Johnson Game-Winning Three Lifts Motor City Cruise Over Fort Wayne Mad Ants

Clutch fourth-quarter shooting helped complete a fourth quarter comeback for the Cruise.
Read more
Pistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
RECAP: Motor City Cruise Blow Out Fort Wayne Mad Ants 132-102

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.