RECAP: Motor City Cruise Blow Out Fort Wayne Mad Ants 132-102

The Cruise dominated from start to finish on the way to their 14th win of the season.

Fort Wayne, IN. – The Motor City Cruise are back at .500 with a 14-14 record after a thirty-point 132-102 blowout against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Point guard Keifer Sykes led the charge for the Cruise with 34 points. There was plenty of scoring balance as the Cruise had six players in double digits.

Why It Matters

The Cruise improve to 14-14 and 10th in the Eastern Conference

The Cruise are only .5 game outside of a playoff spot

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 47-92 51.1% Mad Ants – 33-90 36.7%

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 68 Mad Ants – 42

Rebounds: Cruise – 54 Mad Ants – 45

Guard Keifer Sykes: 34 points, 11-19 FGs, 7 rebounds

Guard ShawnDre Jones: 22 points, 8-11 FGs, 9 asssists

Forward Reggie Perry: 21 points, 9-15 FGs, 6 rebounds

Forward David Nwaba: 18 points, 7-11 FGs, 13 rebounds

What's Next

The Cruise have four home games to finish the regular season. The first of four is on Wednesday against the Cleveland Charge.