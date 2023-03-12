Merch
RECAP: Motor City Cruise Blow Out Fort Wayne Mad Ants 132-102

Motor City Cruise
Detroit Pistons

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Fort Wayne, IN. – The Motor City Cruise are back at .500 with a 14-14 record after a thirty-point 132-102 blowout against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Point guard Keifer Sykes led the charge for the Cruise with 34 points. There was plenty of scoring balance as the Cruise had six players in double digits.

Why It Matters

  • The Cruise improve to 14-14 and 10th in the Eastern Conference
  • The Cruise are only .5 game outside of a playoff spot

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

motor city cruise

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 47-92 51.1% Mad Ants – 33-90 36.7%

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 68 Mad Ants – 42

Rebounds: Cruise – 54 Mad Ants – 45

Guard Keifer Sykes: 34 points, 11-19 FGs, 7 rebounds

Guard ShawnDre Jones: 22 points, 8-11 FGs, 9 asssists

Forward Reggie Perry: 21 points, 9-15 FGs, 6 rebounds

Forward David Nwaba: 18 points, 7-11 FGs, 13 rebounds

What's Next

The Cruise have four home games to finish the regular season. The first of four is on Wednesday against the Cleveland Charge.

Pistons Notes

