Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img

    RECAP: Motor City Cruise Cool Off In 123-107 Loss Against College Park Skyhawks

    By Eric Vincent

    The three-game winning streak came to an end for the Cruise on Sunday afternoon.

    College Park, GA. – The Motor City Cruise finished Sunday's matchup on the losing end. Defense was an issue all game allowing 123 points to the College Park Skyhawks. The game remained in the Skyhawks' control the majority of the game with a lead that grew as big as 28.

    Why It Matters

    • The Cruise's three-game winning streak snapped
    • The Skyhawks led for all except for 30 seconds of the game
    • Motor City Cruise record: 5-9
    • College Park Skyhawks: 6-7

    Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

    Motor City Cruise
    Stats by NBA G-League

    Turnovers: Cruise – 16 Skyhawks – 10

    Fast Break Points: Cruise – 2 Skyhawks 15

    Guard Kyler Edwards led the Cruise with 31 points off the bench

    Guard Langston Galloway led the Skyhawks with 25 points

    The Skyhawks had three players score above 20 points

    What's Next

    The Cruise finish their three-game road trip on Saturday February 4 in New York against the Long Island Nets.


    - Advertisement -
    spot_img

    Related Articles

    RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win Three In a Row With 124-120 Victory Against College Park Skyhawks

    The Motor City Cruise continues their surging offensive rhythm on their way to their third straight victory.
    Read more

    RECAP: Pistons snap four-game losing streak with 130-122 victory over Brooklyn Nets

    Pistons snap 4-game losing streak with strong showing from new starting 5, defeating Nets 130-122. Saddiq Bey leads team with 25 pts and 9 rebs.
    Read more

    Pistons aim to bounce back against defensive-minded Nets | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

    The Pistons look to bounce back as they take on the Brooklyn Nets in New York, with an exciting matchup between rising star Jalen Duren and defensive powerhouse Nicolas Claxton on the horizon.
    Read more
    Pistons Notes

    - A word from our sponsor -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Previous article
    Former Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore lands with Los Angeles Chargers
    Next article
    Detroit Lions to meet with 125 2023 NFL Draft prospects

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.