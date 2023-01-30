RECAP: Motor City Cruise Cool Off In 123-107 Loss Against College Park Skyhawks

The three-game winning streak came to an end for the Cruise on Sunday afternoon.

College Park, GA. – The Motor City Cruise finished Sunday's matchup on the losing end. Defense was an issue all game allowing 123 points to the College Park Skyhawks. The game remained in the Skyhawks' control the majority of the game with a lead that grew as big as 28.

Why It Matters

The Cruise's three-game winning streak snapped

The Skyhawks led for all except for 30 seconds of the game

Motor City Cruise record: 5-9

College Park Skyhawks: 6-7

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats by NBA G-League

Turnovers: Cruise – 16 Skyhawks – 10

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 2 Skyhawks 15

Guard Kyler Edwards led the Cruise with 31 points off the bench

Guard Langston Galloway led the Skyhawks with 25 points

The Skyhawks had three players score above 20 points

What's Next

The Cruise finish their three-game road trip on Saturday February 4 in New York against the Long Island Nets.



