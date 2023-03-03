Merch
RECAP: Motor City Cruise End Losing Streak With 103-91 Victory Over Grand Rapids Gold

The Cruise regained their shooting rhythm in a double-digit winning effort.

RECAP: Motor City Cruise End Losing Streak With 103-91 Victory Over Grand Rapids Gold

By Eric Vincent
2 min.



Grand Rapids, MI. – The Motor City Cruise snapped their cold shooting and defensive struggles with a much-needed road victory against the Grand Rapids Gold. The 103-91 outcome featured a career-high scoring night for guard Stanley Umude who led the Cruise with 35 points.

Why It Matters

  • Two-game losing streak by Cruise snapped
  • The Cruise dropped to 10th place in the Eastern Conference with an 12-13 record

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

motor city cruise
Stats by NBA G-League

Biggest Lead: Cruise – 19 Gold – 5

Bench Points: Cruise – 30 Gold – 14

3-Point FGs: Cruise 17-42, 40.5% Gold 5-31, 16.1%

Guard Stanley Umude: 35 points, 13-25 FGs, 11 rebounds

Guard Kyler Edwards: 17 points, 5-13 FGs, 4-10 3-point FGs

Guard Keifer Sykes: 15 points, 7-17 FGs, 6 assists

What's Next

The road trip for the Cruise continues as they take on the Long Island Nets next Tuesday.

Pistons Notes

