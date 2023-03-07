Merch
RECAP: Motor City Cruise Fail to End Long Island Nets’ Winning Streak With 114-102 Defeat

The Cruise drops to 12-14 as the Nets notch their 15th consecutive win and a playoff berth.

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Long Island, NY. – The Motor City Cruise suffered another defeat to the Long Island Nets with a 114-102 final score. The Cruise had a few attempts to take control of the game early in the first half, but the Nets maintained the lead for the majority of the contest.

Why It Matters

  • Cruise dropped to 12-14, still 11th in the Eastern Conference
  • Cruise are 2.5 games outside of a playoff berth
  • Nets won 15th game in a row, clinched playoff berth

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

motor city cruise
Stats by NBA G-League

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 38-85, 41.2% Nets – 44-52, 53.7%

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 3 Nets – 16

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 40 Nets – 70

Guard Stanley Umude: 23 points, 7-15 FGs, 9 rebounds

Forward Jaylen Johnson: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

Forward Reggie Perry: 13 points, 4-12 FGs, 6 rebounds

What's Next

The Cruise brace for another road matchup this Thursday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

Pistons Notes

