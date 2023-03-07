RECAP: Motor City Cruise Fail to End Long Island Nets’ Winning Streak With 114-102 Defeat

The Cruise drops to 12-14 as the Nets notch their 15th consecutive win and a playoff berth.

Long Island, NY. – The Motor City Cruise suffered another defeat to the Long Island Nets with a 114-102 final score. The Cruise had a few attempts to take control of the game early in the first half, but the Nets maintained the lead for the majority of the contest.

Why It Matters

Cruise dropped to 12-14, still 11th in the Eastern Conference

Cruise are 2.5 games outside of a playoff berth

Nets won 15th game in a row, clinched playoff berth

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats by NBA G-League

Field Goal Shooting: Cruise – 38-85, 41.2% Nets – 44-52, 53.7%

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 3 Nets – 16

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 40 Nets – 70

Guard Stanley Umude: 23 points, 7-15 FGs, 9 rebounds

Forward Jaylen Johnson: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals

Forward Reggie Perry: 13 points, 4-12 FGs, 6 rebounds

What's Next

The Cruise brace for another road matchup this Thursday against the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.