RECAP: Motor City Cruise Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 122-110 Win Over Cleveland Charge

Motor City Cruise
By Eric Vincent
3 min.

The Cruise started their four-game home stretch with a double-digit victory against the Charge.

Detroit, MI. – The Motor City Cruise lifted their record over .500 after a much needed 122-110 at home against the Cleveland Charge. The second unit provided a major scoring boost with standout performances by forward Reggie Perry with 27 points and guard Stanley Umude with 23 points.

Why It Matters

  • The Cruise improve to 15-14, 9th in Eastern Conference
  • The Cruise are on a three-game winning streak
  • The Cruise are over .500 for the first time this season
  • Head Coach D.J. Bakker earned his 50th career victory as Cruise head coach (showcase and regular season combined)
  • The Cruise are only 0.5 game behind Raptors 905 for a playoff spot

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Motor City Cruise

Bench Points: Cruise – 64 Charge – 28

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 54 Charge – 36

Rebounds: Cruise – 60 Charge – 27

Assists: Cruise – 23 Charge – 14

Forward Reggie Perry: 27 points, 10-15 FGs, 12 rebounds

Guard Keifer Sykes: 23 points, 10-14 FGs, 5 assists

Guard Stanley Umude: 23 points, 8-16 FGs, 6-10 3-point FGs

Forward David Nwaba: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

What's Next

The second of a four-game stretch continues on Saturday for the Cruise against the Westchester Knicks.

Pistons Notes

