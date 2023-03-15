RECAP: Motor City Cruise Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 122-110 Win Over Cleveland Charge

The Cruise started their four-game home stretch with a double-digit victory against the Charge.

Detroit, MI. – The Motor City Cruise lifted their record over .500 after a much needed 122-110 at home against the Cleveland Charge. The second unit provided a major scoring boost with standout performances by forward Reggie Perry with 27 points and guard Stanley Umude with 23 points.

Why It Matters

The Cruise improve to 15-14, 9th in Eastern Conference

The Cruise are on a three-game winning streak

The Cruise are over .500 for the first time this season

Head Coach D.J. Bakker earned his 50th career victory as Cruise head coach (showcase and regular season combined)

earned his 50th career victory as Cruise head coach (showcase and regular season combined) The Cruise are only 0.5 game behind Raptors 905 for a playoff spot

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Bench Points: Cruise – 64 Charge – 28

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 54 Charge – 36

Rebounds: Cruise – 60 Charge – 27

Assists: Cruise – 23 Charge – 14

Forward Reggie Perry: 27 points, 10-15 FGs, 12 rebounds

Guard Keifer Sykes: 23 points, 10-14 FGs, 5 assists

Guard Stanley Umude: 23 points, 8-16 FGs, 6-10 3-point FGs

Forward David Nwaba: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists

What's Next

The second of a four-game stretch continues on Saturday for the Cruise against the Westchester Knicks.