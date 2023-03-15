RECAP: Motor City Cruise Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 122-110 Win Over Cleveland Charge

The Cruise started their four-game home stretch with a double-digit victory against the Charge.
Detroit, MI. – The Motor City Cruise lifted their record over .500 after a much needed 122-110 at home against the Cleveland Charge. The second unit provided a major scoring boost with standout performances by forward Reggie Perry with 27 points and guard Stanley Umude with 23 points.
Why It Matters
- The Cruise improve to 15-14, 9th in Eastern Conference
- The Cruise are on a three-game winning streak
- The Cruise are over .500 for the first time this season
- Head Coach D.J. Bakker earned his 50th career victory as Cruise head coach (showcase and regular season combined)
- The Cruise are only 0.5 game behind Raptors 905 for a playoff spot
Motor City Cruise By the Numbers
Bench Points: Cruise – 64 Charge – 28
Points In the Paint: Cruise – 54 Charge – 36
Rebounds: Cruise – 60 Charge – 27
Assists: Cruise – 23 Charge – 14
Forward Reggie Perry: 27 points, 10-15 FGs, 12 rebounds
Guard Keifer Sykes: 23 points, 10-14 FGs, 5 assists
Guard Stanley Umude: 23 points, 8-16 FGs, 6-10 3-point FGs
Forward David Nwaba: 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists
What's Next
The second of a four-game stretch continues on Saturday for the Cruise against the Westchester Knicks.