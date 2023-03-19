Merch
RECAP: Motor City Cruise Notch Fourth Win In a Row Against Westchester Knicks 122-112

The Cruise controlled the lead by as many as 31 points on the way to their 16th victory.

By Eric Vincent
Detroit, MI. – The Motor City Cruise earned another important victory as their push for the playoffs continues. After leading by as many as 31 points, the Cruise maintained a double-digit gap against the Westchester Knicks. Forward Jared Rhoden led the Cruise in scoring with 25 points.

Why It Matters

  • The Cruise improved to 16-14, 7th in the Eastern Conference
  • The Cruise remain 0.5 games behind from a playoff spot
  • The Cruise are on a four-game winning streak

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Motor City Cruise
Stats By NBA G-League

Rebounds: Cruise – 59 Knicks – 44

Assists: Cruise – 29 Knicks – 17

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 58 Knicks – 30

Bench Points: Cruise – 51 Knicks – 37

Forward Jared Rhoden: 25 points, 8-14 FGs, 6 rebounds

Forward Jaylen Johnson: 17 points, 5-11 FGs, 13 rebounds

Guard Stanley Umude: 16 points, 6-13 FGs, 4-8 3-point FGs

Forward Reggie Perry: 14 points, 7-9 FGs, 5 rebounds

What They're Saying

“What habits and what standards do you want to play with? We're trying to make a playoff push right here. We can't take our foot off the gas pedal when we get a lead. Really proud of how we started the game and how guys played at the beginning of the game. But it's a 48 minute game.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on the Cruise lead shrinking in the fourth quarter

“I'm thrilled that they're (Jared Rhoden, Buddy Boeheim) getting their chance with the Pistons. Those guys take their development very serious whether it's with the Cruise or with the Pistons. My job is to make them prepared to when they get their opportunities for NBA minutes, and I was really proud with the stretches they played over the last few weeks with the Pistons.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on Jared Rhoden and Buddy Boeheim getting called up to play with the Pistons

“He's been a great addition to our roster. Him and JJ (Jaylen Johnson) are a great dynamic duo at the center position, and they complement each other well. He's been very efficient on the offensive side of the ball and a ton of focus on the defensive side. He's a tremendous addition to the roster, extremely coachable, great teammate and we're lucky to have him.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on the addition of Reggie Perry to the team

“I'm really thankful for this job, specifically when this job moved from Grand Rapids to Detroit. To become the first ever head coach of this franchise in the first two years so far, I just have so much gratitude for the organization to allow me to grow. To be a part of this team is a tremendous honor and something I am extremely thankful for.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on earning his 50th career coaching victory for the Cruise

Westchester Knicks vs. Motor City Cruise – March 18, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
Westchester Knicks vs. Motor City Cruise – March 18, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
Westchester Knicks vs. Motor City Cruise – March 18, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
Westchester Knicks vs. Motor City Cruise – March 18, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
Westchester Knicks vs. Motor City Cruise – March 18, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
Westchester Knicks vs. Motor City Cruise – March 18, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
Westchester Knicks vs. Motor City Cruise – March 18, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
Westchester Knicks vs. Motor City Cruise – March 18, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
Westchester Knicks vs. Motor City Cruise – March 18, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
Westchester Knicks vs. Motor City Cruise – March 18, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
