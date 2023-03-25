RECAP: Motor City Cruise Playoff Hopes Fall Short After 113-106 Loss to Cleveland Charge

The back-and-forth action ended with the Cruise on the losing end in their final regular-season game.

Detroit, MI. – The last game of the regular season for the Motor City Cruise finished with a 113-106 to the Cleveland Charge. Both the Cruise and the Charge had an opportunity to win and solidify a spot in the postseason with their matchup against one another. This was one of the most competitive games of the season or the Cruise with 16 lead changes, but unfortunately didn't end how they wanted.

Why It Matters

The Cruise finish the regular season at 17-15, 9th in the Eastern Conference.

The Cruise will not make the postseason

The Cruise finished the season 15-5 after beginning the season 2-10

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats By NBA G-League

Bench Points: Cruise – 55 Charge – 7

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 48 Charge – 36

Blocks: Cruise – 8 Charge – 3

Three-Point Shooting: Cruise – 37.1% Charge – 50%

Center Reggie Perry: 27 points, 10-16 FGs, 3-3 3-point FGs

Guard Kyler Edwards: 17 points, 5-8 FGs, 4-7 3-point FGs

Forward David Nwaba: 16 points, 7-12 FGs, 15 rebounds

Guard Keifer Sykes: 13 points, 4-10 FGs, 13 assists

What They're Saying

“Big time shot making in the end. Lots of shots we made in the end were heavily contested. We kept (Sam) Merrill from making 3s until the last few minutes in the fourth quarter. I thought our attention to detail with him was really good. But the second you give him a glimpse of air, it's too much space for him.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on how the Cruise lost control of the fourth quarter momentum

“I thought the Charge were very physical offensively. Their switching and their physicality made us stagnant offensively. I thought we slowed the pace down but they stayed on us all game. We missed some open looks from three that didn't go in. Sometimes when you miss those shots when you need 'em, they shrink up on the floor and it puts you in a bad spot. Not that much spacing with our shots and it hurt us in the end.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on the offensive struggle by the Cruise

“The preparation that the coaching staff put in we began Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we treated it like a playoff game. Everybody's mindset and approach was right. They're a big time team (Cleveland Charge). They're a highly talented and competitive team. I love the fight, I love the execution and I love the effort of our guys. I can't be upset, I love everything they did, they just came up a little short against a very talented team.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on the team's mindset heading into the game

“My biggest lesson is when you're putting in the right work you believe in, and when you pour into the players, even if the results aren't coming, we never stopped working. The players never wavered and we saw progress. I believed in what the players were doing and what the coaching staff was doing. Once it turned, we never looked back and we were one of the top teams in the league in the last 16 games. Even when the results aren't immediately showing up, don't stray away from what you believe in. I'll be able to take that with me my entire coaching career.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on what the team should take away from this season

Cleveland Charge vs. Motor City Cruise – March 24, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent