RECAP: Motor City Cruise Pull Off Close OT Victory 117-113 Over Oklahoma City Blue

The Cruise remain perfect in overtime action winning their second overtime game of the regular season.

Detroit, MI. – The Motor City Cruise capped off an exciting overtime finish with a 117-113 winning effort against the Oklahoma City Blue. The matchup remained close from start until finish, but the Cruise outlasted the Blue with key buckets and stops down the stretch.

Why It Matters

The Cruise snapped a three-game losing streak

Won without Stanley Umude (signed by Detroit Pistons), Jaime Echenique (hand injury) and Devontae Cacok (signed overseas deal)

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats by ESPN

Total Rebounds: Cruise – 55 Blue – 43

Blocks: Cruise – 7 Blue – 2

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 19 Blue – 8

Forward David Nwaba: 35 points, 13-16 FGs, 14 rebounds, 5 assists

Guard Keifer Sykes: 24 points, 10-22 FGs, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

Forward Jared Rhoden: 23 points, 9-20 FGs, 3 blocks

What They're Saying

“We definitely encouraged pace and throw aheads and getting out early. And we knew they struggled with transition defense, so we knew if we get stops and rebound the ball, we can go score and get early easy baskets.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

“Dave Nwaba, he did a terrific job. He was the last guy in camp with the Thunder and he got cut. And I think he took that personal, and I think you could tell. 14 rebounds, 35 points, 5 assists, and his defense was off the charts.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

“Defense has been something that's been tough for us. Defense comes down to have chemistry with your guys and being connected and communicating. That's the biggest challenge for us. We're switching these lineups and we're in the heart of the G-League grind where guys are going to be moving around and you're playing with different guys. So that trust on defense is something is really important for us and we have to keep building.” -Point Guard Keifer Sykes

What's Next

The Motor City Cruise and Oklahoma City Blue face off again Saturday night in Detroit at 7p.

Photo Gallery

