    RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win OT Thriller Against Wisconsin Herd 134-130

    By Eric Vincent

    The Cruise pick up their first overtime win of the season and improve to 3-8

    DETROIT, MI – The Motor City Cruise returned home after a three-game west coast trip. They ended Monday night victorious after an exciting overtime finish against the Wisconsin Herd.

    Why It Matters

    • First OT victory of the season for the Cruise
    • Motor City's record now improves to 3-8, Wisconsin Herd drops to 4-6
    • This was the first game of the season where the Cruise roster was completely healthy
    • Motor City Cruise move up to 12th in Eastern Conference

    Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

    Motor City Cruise,Wisconsin Herd
    Stats by NBA G-League

    Fast Break Points: Cruise – 22 Herd – 2

    Points In the Paint: Cruise – 70 Herd – 56

    Turnovers: Cruise – 18 Herd – 8

    David Nwaba – 26 points, 10-17, 7 rebounds

    Keifer Sykes – 22 points, 14 assists, 6 fouls

    Jaime Echenique – 24 points, 11-14, 6 rebounds

    What They're Saying

    “For me, the greatest growth that I'm proudest about was the late game execution that we had with it being our first overtime win.” -Head Coach DJ Bakker

    “We're catching our rhythm right now. We had a great win on the road trip to start this home stretch the right way and trend in the right direction.” -Head Coach DJ Bakker

    What's Next

    The Cruise and Herd square off again on Wednesday, January 25 2023 at 7 pm.

    Photo Gallery

    Photo Gallery
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
    Motor City Cruise
    Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent

    Pistons Notes

