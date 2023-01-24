RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win OT Thriller Against Wisconsin Herd 134-130

The Cruise pick up their first overtime win of the season and improve to 3-8
DETROIT, MI – The Motor City Cruise returned home after a three-game west coast trip. They ended Monday night victorious after an exciting overtime finish against the Wisconsin Herd.
Why It Matters
- First OT victory of the season for the Cruise
- Motor City's record now improves to 3-8, Wisconsin Herd drops to 4-6
- This was the first game of the season where the Cruise roster was completely healthy
- Motor City Cruise move up to 12th in Eastern Conference
Motor City Cruise By the Numbers
Fast Break Points: Cruise – 22 Herd – 2
Points In the Paint: Cruise – 70 Herd – 56
Turnovers: Cruise – 18 Herd – 8
David Nwaba – 26 points, 10-17, 7 rebounds
Keifer Sykes – 22 points, 14 assists, 6 fouls
Jaime Echenique – 24 points, 11-14, 6 rebounds
What They're Saying
“For me, the greatest growth that I'm proudest about was the late game execution that we had with it being our first overtime win.” -Head Coach DJ Bakker
“We're catching our rhythm right now. We had a great win on the road trip to start this home stretch the right way and trend in the right direction.” -Head Coach DJ Bakker
What's Next
The Cruise and Herd square off again on Wednesday, January 25 2023 at 7 pm.