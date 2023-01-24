RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win OT Thriller Against Wisconsin Herd 134-130

The Cruise pick up their first overtime win of the season and improve to 3-8

DETROIT, MI – The Motor City Cruise returned home after a three-game west coast trip. They ended Monday night victorious after an exciting overtime finish against the Wisconsin Herd.

Why It Matters

First OT victory of the season for the Cruise

Motor City's record now improves to 3-8, Wisconsin Herd drops to 4-6

This was the first game of the season where the Cruise roster was completely healthy

Motor City Cruise move up to 12th in Eastern Conference

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats by NBA G-League

Fast Break Points: Cruise – 22 Herd – 2

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 70 Herd – 56

Turnovers: Cruise – 18 Herd – 8

David Nwaba – 26 points, 10-17, 7 rebounds

Keifer Sykes – 22 points, 14 assists, 6 fouls

Jaime Echenique – 24 points, 11-14, 6 rebounds

What They're Saying

“For me, the greatest growth that I'm proudest about was the late game execution that we had with it being our first overtime win.” -Head Coach DJ Bakker

“We're catching our rhythm right now. We had a great win on the road trip to start this home stretch the right way and trend in the right direction.” -Head Coach DJ Bakker

What's Next

The Cruise and Herd square off again on Wednesday, January 25 2023 at 7 pm.

Photo Gallery

Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent Wisconsin Herd v. Motor City Cruise – January 23, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent



