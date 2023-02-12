RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win Second In a Row Against Oklahoma City Blue 99-95

Another back-and-forth effort finishes with a victorious home victory for the Cruise.

Detroit MI. – The Motor City Cruise finish both back-to-back matchups against the Oklahoma City Blue in victorious fashion. Saturday night's game ended with the Cruise winning 99-95 on their home floor against the Blue.

Why It Matters

Second straight victory for the Cruise

The Cruise move up to 12th in the Eastern Conference

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats by NBA G-League

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 34 Blue – 52

Bench Points: Cruise – 21 Blue – 46

Points Off Turnovers: Cruise – 27 Blue – 17

Cruise Home Record: 6-4

Forward Jared Rhoden: 27 points, 10-17 FGs, 8 rebounds

Guard Keifer Sykes: 20 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds

Center Jaylen Johnson: 12 points, 5-7 FGs, 8 rebounds

What They're Saying

“We made it a huge point of emphasis in practice to work on late game execution. Now, when we're getting to these overtime situations or when the game is tied, they know exactly what we're looking for on offense and defensively executing our coverages.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

“I love the spirit of our team. They're open to coaching, they want to be coached hard. We want to over-communicate everything. I never want to assume, especially with the young guys, that they know where to go or where to be. My staff does a great job of that and we just try to keep our intensity up.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

“You're supposed to get into your rhythm at home. The fans last night and tonight were terrific. How loud the gym is and how the fans were standing on their feet, this environment has been terrific. Our guys have found their rhythm here and we're comfortable at home.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

What's Next

The Cruise await their fourth straight game at home when they take on the Greensboro Swarm.

