Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
spot_img

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win Second In a Row Against Oklahoma City Blue 99-95

Another back-and-forth effort finishes with a victorious home victory for the Cruise.

By Eric Vincent

Another back-and-forth effort finishes with a victorious home victory for the Cruise.

Detroit MI. – The Motor City Cruise finish both back-to-back matchups against the Oklahoma City Blue in victorious fashion. Saturday night's game ended with the Cruise winning 99-95 on their home floor against the Blue.

Why It Matters

  • Second straight victory for the Cruise
  • The Cruise move up to 12th in the Eastern Conference

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

motor city cruise
Stats by NBA G-League

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 34 Blue – 52

Bench Points: Cruise – 21 Blue – 46

Points Off Turnovers: Cruise – 27 Blue – 17

Cruise Home Record: 6-4

Forward Jared Rhoden: 27 points, 10-17 FGs, 8 rebounds

Guard Keifer Sykes: 20 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds

Center Jaylen Johnson: 12 points, 5-7 FGs, 8 rebounds

What They're Saying

“We made it a huge point of emphasis in practice to work on late game execution. Now, when we're getting to these overtime situations or when the game is tied, they know exactly what we're looking for on offense and defensively executing our coverages.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

“I love the spirit of our team. They're open to coaching, they want to be coached hard. We want to over-communicate everything. I never want to assume, especially with the young guys, that they know where to go or where to be. My staff does a great job of that and we just try to keep our intensity up.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

“You're supposed to get into your rhythm at home. The fans last night and tonight were terrific. How loud the gym is and how the fans were standing on their feet, this environment has been terrific. Our guys have found their rhythm here and we're comfortable at home.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker

What's Next

The Cruise await their fourth straight game at home when they take on the Greensboro Swarm.

Photo Gallery

motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
motor city cruise
Oklahoma City Blue vs. Motor City Cruise – February 11, 2023 – Wayne State University – Eric Vincent
- Advertisement -
spot_img

Related Articles

RECAP: Pistons vs. Spurs 138 – 131: Double OT Thriller

Jalen Duren shines with 30-pt career night, leading Pistons to double OT victory over undersized Spurs. Key players step up in 138-131 win showcasing team depth and resilience.
Read more

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Pull Off Close OT Victory 117-113 Over Oklahoma City Blue

The Motor City Cruise capped off an exciting overtime finish with a 117-113 winning effort against the Oklahoma Blue. The matchup remained close from start until finish, but the Cruise outlasted the Blue with key buckets and stops down the stretch.
Read more

The Battle of Depleted Rosters: San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons | Live Stream, TV Info, Time, And More

Discover which team will come out on top in the battle of the depleted as the Spurs and Pistons face off at Little Caesars Arena. Who will win?
Read more
Pistons Notes

- A word from our sponsor -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Barry Sanders explains how he will react when his statue is unveiled at Ford Field

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.