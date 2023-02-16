RECAP: Motor City Cruise Win Streak Hits Four After Defeating Greensboro Swarm 123-119

Offensive balance and another strong second half keys the Cruise to their fourth straight victory.

Detroit MI., – The competitive energy was high on the way to a 123-119 victory for the Motor City Cruise. In a chippy back-and-forth contest with the Greensboro Swam, the Cruise made the timely second half plays to finish on top.

Why It Matters

Four game winning streak for the Cruise

9-10 record for the Cruise

Cruise are now 10th in the Eastern Conference

Swarm Head Coach Jordan Surenkamp was ejected in the second quarter

was ejected in the second quarter Swarm guard James Bouknight was ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

Stats by NBA G-League

Assists: Cruise – 22 Swarm – 11

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 40 Swarm – 52

Bench Points: Cruise – 49 Swarm – 60

Forward Buddy Boheim: 26 points, 9-13 FGs, 6-10 3-point FGs

Guard Kyler Edwards: 23 points, 7-14 FGs, 5-9 3-point FGs

Guard Shawndre Jones: 22 points, 8-15 FGs, 9 assists

Center Jaylen Johnson: 20 points, 7-14 FGs, 6 rebounds

Forward Jared Rhoden: 14 points, 6-14 FGs, 9 rebounds

What They're Saying

“A lot of guys hit big timely shots. Kyler (Edwards) hit a couple timely shots. Shawndre (Jones) hit a big three. Buddy (Boheim) hit multiple big threes. Everybody was playing their role. When the opportunity came, they made the right plays and made the shots.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker on the team's offensive balance.

“I like the competitiveness but you got to have the emotional poise. You don't want to go off the rails, we want to focus on the game plan. Don't worry about the refs, don't worry about your opponent. Just worry about doing your job. I like seeing the emotion but it has to be channeled in the right direction.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker regarding trash talking and competitive intensity

“I give them a lot of free reign to coach in the game. Coach Dwane Casey lets his coaches coach, I let my coaches coach. I have full trust and belief in my staff. They're extremely competent, they put in the work and they always have us ready to go.” -Head Coach D.J. Bakker crediting the impact of his assistant coaches

“Once I saw three or four go down, I knew I was going to be ultra aggressive going forward. My teammates found me so credit to them for finding me in transition making some great passes. I was feeling confident and knew I was going to knock them down when I got in my rhythm.” -Forward Buddy Boheim on his impressive shooting performance

“Instead of trying to fight back, we just decided to beat them on the court and win this game. Credit to Ryan (Turell) for keeping his composure. Jared (Rhoden) plays fired up with a lot of energy and it keeps us going. I think overall we were very under control with our poise and that's what helped us win at the end of the day.” -Forward Buddy Boheim on how to stay under control through the emotions of a chippy game

What's Next

The Cruise are off for a week then travel to take on the Delaware Blue Coats on the road next Wednesday at 7PM.

Photo Gallery

