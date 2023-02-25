RECAP: Motor City Cruise Winning Streak Extends to Six After Defeating Delaware Blue Coats 111-107

The Cruise are back at .500 with an 11-11 record after their Friday night victory
Wilmington, DE. – The Motor City Cruise remain one of the hottest teams in the G-League after earning their sixth win in a row. Friday night featured another victorious night for the Cruise against the Delaware Blue Coats 111-107.
Why It Matters
- Sixth win in a row for the Cruise
- The Cruise moved up to eighth in the Eastern Conference with an 11-11 record
Motor City Cruise By the Numbers
Delaware's biggest lead was 16 points
Bench points: Cruise – 27 Blue Coats – 34
Rebounds: Cruise – 38 Blue Coats – 49
Six players scored in double figures for Cruise
Forward Jared Rhoden: 31 points, 12-17 FGs, 5-7 3-point FGs
Guard Stanley Umude: 22 points, 7-18 FGs, 4-8 3-point FGs
Guard Shawndre Jones: 16 points, 8-14 FGs, 4 assists
Forward Jaylen Johnson: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
What's Next
The Cruise return home to take on Raptors 905 Saturday night in Detroit.