RECAP: Motor City Cruise Winning Streak Extends to Six After Defeating Delaware Blue Coats 111-107

The Cruise are back at .500 with an 11-11 record after their Friday night victory

By Eric Vincent
2 min.

Wilmington, DE. – The Motor City Cruise remain one of the hottest teams in the G-League after earning their sixth win in a row. Friday night featured another victorious night for the Cruise against the Delaware Blue Coats 111-107.

Why It Matters

  • Sixth win in a row for the Cruise
  • The Cruise moved up to eighth in the Eastern Conference with an 11-11 record

Motor City Cruise By the Numbers

motor city cruise
Stats by NBA G-League

Delaware's biggest lead was 16 points

Bench points: Cruise – 27 Blue Coats – 34

Rebounds: Cruise – 38 Blue Coats – 49

Six players scored in double figures for Cruise

Forward Jared Rhoden: 31 points, 12-17 FGs, 5-7 3-point FGs

Guard Stanley Umude: 22 points, 7-18 FGs, 4-8 3-point FGs

Guard Shawndre Jones: 16 points, 8-14 FGs, 4 assists

Forward Jaylen Johnson: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists

What's Next

The Cruise return home to take on Raptors 905 Saturday night in Detroit.

