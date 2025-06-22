Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Menu

RECAP: Parker Meadows’ three-run blast caps Tigers’ 9-3 rout of Rays

Parker Meadows’ three-run homer capped a six-run ninth as the Tigers beat the Rays 9-3. Pérez and Mize starred; Detroit pulls within 2½ of first.

Table of Contents

Related Articles

Share This Story

Detroit broke open a 3-1 game with a six-run ninth, highlighted by Parker Meadows’ three-run homer, then watched Brenan Hanifee lock down the final two outs after Tampa Bay’s late push. The win moves the Tigers to 49-30.

Casey Mize set the tone early, carving the Rays with a splitter. He struck out three of the first six batters he faced, and each punch-out came on a different pitch: a four-seam fastball up to Junior Caminero, a back-door slider to Brandon Lowe, and the kill-shot splitter that vanished beneath Matt Thaiss’ bat. Mize didn’t overpower Tampa so much as dismantle them, scattering six singles while an alert infield turned three ground-ball double plays behind him.

Offensively, the Tigers were patient. Riley Greene opened the second with a crackling double into the left-field corner and later scored on Dillon Dingler’s opposite-field single. After Caminero’s solo shot tied it in the fourth, both teams traded zeroes until Wenceel Pérez ambushed Garrett Cleavinger’s first-pitch sinker in the seventh. Pérez paused for an extra heartbeat to watch it land deep in the right-center party deck, and George M. Steinbrenner Field suddenly sounded like a July afternoon in Lakeland.

The knockout came in the ninth. Back-to-back doubles from Greene and Spencer Torkelson pushed the lead to 4-1, and Pérez followed with an RBI single. Two batters later Parker Meadows launched Forrest Whitley’s first fastball 407 feet to right-center for a three-run shot that broke the game wide open. Only then did a light drizzle force an eleven-minute halt, giving Detroit time to swap pitchers before the final outs.

Torkelson’s double and another Pérez single padded the score, but the outcome was already settled. The bullpen delivered clean frames; Tyler Holton coaxed soft grounders, Chase Lee snapped off a sweeping slider, and Tommy Kahnle finished with a diving changeup at the shoetops.

Parker Meadows hits 3 run home run verse Rays 6/22/25

Final line

123456789RHE
DET1000002069122
TB000100002390

WP Tyler Holton (3-3) LP Garrett Cleavinger (0-3)

Key swings

  • 7th inningWenceel Pérez lined a two-run shot to right-center, giving Detroit its first lead at 3-1.
  • 9th inningRiley Greene and Spencer Torkelson opened with back-to-back doubles, and Pérez followed with an RBI single. Meadows then unloaded a three-run blast to right-center; watch it here.
  • Bottom 9th — Tampa loaded the bases against Brant Hurter on a walk, hit-by-pitch and another walk. Hanifee replaced him, surrendered a two-run single to Taylor Walls, then ended it on Spencer Torkelson’s unassisted double play at first.

Turning point

Detroit and Tampa were locked 1-1 until Wenceel Pérez crushed a two-run shot off Garrett Cleavinger in the seventh. The blast gave the Tigers a 3-1 cushion and handed the win to lefty Tyler Holton, who worked a scoreless sixth in relief of starter Casey Mize.

At the plate

At the plate

PlayerHRBIXBH
Wenceel Pérez3-for-53HR
Parker Meadows1-for-43HR
Spencer Torkelson2-for-512B
Riley Greene3-for-502 2B
Dillon Dingler2-for-41

Detroit finished 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left five.

On the mound

PitcherIPHRERBBK
Casey Mize5.061105
Holton (W)1.010000
Chase Lee (H)0.200012
Tommy Kahnle (H)1.110000
Brant Hurter0.002220
Brenan Hanifee1.010000

Mize’s lone blemish was Junior Caminero’s fourth-inning homer. Holton earned the win with a clean sixth.

Notable

  • Weather: 89 °F, sunny, wind 5 mph in from center.
  • Delay: light rain stopped play for eleven minutes during Detroit’s ninth-inning rally.
  • Umpires: HP Edwin Jimenez, 1B Paul Clemons, 2B Ramon De Jesus, 3B Quinn Wolcott.

Cast your vote! Who gets the game ball?

0
Tigers/Rays 6/22/25 - Who gets the game ball?

AI Disclosure: Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff. – Fact Checking Policy

Level 99 Ad
Picture of Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbrey
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Youtube X-twitter Instagram
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x