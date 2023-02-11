Merch
Spurs at pistons recap

RECAP: Pistons vs. Spurs 138 – 131: Double OT Thriller

Jalen Duren leads Pistons to victory with 30-point career night against undersized Spurs.

By Jeff Bilbrey

The Detroit Pistons emerged victorious in a double-overtime thriller against the San Antonio Spurs, 138-131.

Pistons vs. Spurs

Why it Matters:

Jalen Duren had a career night, finishing with 30 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists. The game was also significant as it showcased the development of key players such as Isaiah Livers and Jaden Ivey.

Context:

  • The Pistons won the battle of the boards, 62-51, with 21 offensive rebounds and 29 assists.
  • The starters for Detroit were 1-of-23 from the 3-point line.
  • The game saw a comeback from being down by 15 points in the first quarter.

Pistons vs. Spurs By the Numbers:

Pistons vs. Spurs By the Numbers
  • Pistons won 138-131 in double overtime.
  • Jalen Duren had 30 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 assists.
  • Isaiah Livers had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
  • Jaden Ivey had 17 points, 8 assists, and 3 turnovers.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic had a game-high 32 points.

What They're Saying:

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Pistons showed their depth and resilience in a double overtime thriller against the San Antonio Spurs. Key players like Jalen Duren, Isaiah Livers, and Jaden Ivey stepped up and helped secure the victory. Despite the struggles from beyond the arc, the Pistons dominated the boards and had solid ball movement throughout the game.

Remaining Games on the Detroit Pistons Schedule

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Feb 12, 2023at Toronto3:00 pmScotiabank Arena
Feb 15, 2023at Boston7:30 pmTD Garden
Feb 23, 2023at Orlando7:00 pmAmway Center
Feb 25, 2023Toronto12:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Feb 27, 2023at Charlotte7:00 pmSpectrum Center
Mar 1, 2023Chicago7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 4, 2023at Cleveland7:30 pmRocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Mar 7, 2023Portland7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 9, 2023Charlotte7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 11, 2023Indiana7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 13, 2023Indiana7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 14, 2023at Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Mar 16, 2023Denver7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 19, 2023Miami6:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 21, 2023at Atlanta7:30 pmState Farm Arena
Mar 24, 2023at Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Mar 27, 2023Milwaukee7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 29, 2023at Oklahoma City8:00 pmPaycom Center
Mar 31, 2023at Houston8:00 pmToyota Center
Apr 2, 2023at Orlando6:00 pmAmway Center
Apr 4, 2023Miami7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Apr 5, 2023Brooklyn7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Apr 7, 2023at Indiana7:00 pmGainbridge Fieldhouse
Apr 9, 2023at Chicago1:00 pmUnited Center
Pistons Notes

