RECAP: Pistons vs. Spurs 138 – 131: Double OT Thriller

Inside the Article:
The Detroit Pistons emerged victorious in a double-overtime thriller against the San Antonio Spurs, 138-131.
Why it Matters:
Jalen Duren had a career night, finishing with 30 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists. The game was also significant as it showcased the development of key players such as Isaiah Livers and Jaden Ivey.
Context:
- The Pistons won the battle of the boards, 62-51, with 21 offensive rebounds and 29 assists.
- The starters for Detroit were 1-of-23 from the 3-point line.
- The game saw a comeback from being down by 15 points in the first quarter.
Pistons vs. Spurs By the Numbers:
- Pistons won 138-131 in double overtime.
- Jalen Duren had 30 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 assists.
- Isaiah Livers had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
- Jaden Ivey had 17 points, 8 assists, and 3 turnovers.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic had a game-high 32 points.
What They're Saying:
The Bottom Line:
The Detroit Pistons showed their depth and resilience in a double overtime thriller against the San Antonio Spurs. Key players like Jalen Duren, Isaiah Livers, and Jaden Ivey stepped up and helped secure the victory. Despite the struggles from beyond the arc, the Pistons dominated the boards and had solid ball movement throughout the game.
Remaining Games on the Detroit Pistons Schedule
Stream all games: FuboTV Free