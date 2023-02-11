RECAP: Pistons vs. Spurs 138 – 131: Double OT Thriller

The Detroit Pistons emerged victorious in a double-overtime thriller against the San Antonio Spurs, 138-131.

Why it Matters:

Jalen Duren had a career night, finishing with 30 points, 17 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists. The game was also significant as it showcased the development of key players such as Isaiah Livers and Jaden Ivey.

Context:

The Pistons won the battle of the boards, 62-51, with 21 offensive rebounds and 29 assists.

The starters for Detroit were 1-of-23 from the 3-point line.

The game saw a comeback from being down by 15 points in the first quarter.

Pistons vs. Spurs By the Numbers:

Pistons won 138-131 in double overtime.

Jalen Duren had 30 points, 17 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 3 assists.

Isaiah Livers had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaden Ivey had 17 points, 8 assists, and 3 turnovers.

Bogdan Bogdanovic had a game-high 32 points.

What They're Saying:

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Pistons showed their depth and resilience in a double overtime thriller against the San Antonio Spurs. Key players like Jalen Duren, Isaiah Livers, and Jaden Ivey stepped up and helped secure the victory. Despite the struggles from beyond the arc, the Pistons dominated the boards and had solid ball movement throughout the game.

Remaining Games on the Detroit Pistons Schedule

DATE OPP TIME / TV VENUE Feb 12, 2023 at Toronto 3:00 pm Scotiabank Arena Feb 15, 2023 at Boston 7:30 pm TD Garden Feb 23, 2023 at Orlando 7:00 pm Amway Center Feb 25, 2023 Toronto 12:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Feb 27, 2023 at Charlotte 7:00 pm Spectrum Center Mar 1, 2023 Chicago 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 4, 2023 at Cleveland 7:30 pm Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Mar 7, 2023 Portland 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 9, 2023 Charlotte 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 11, 2023 Indiana 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 13, 2023 Indiana 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 14, 2023 at Washington 7:00 pm Capital One Arena Mar 16, 2023 Denver 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 19, 2023 Miami 6:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 21, 2023 at Atlanta 7:30 pm State Farm Arena Mar 24, 2023 at Toronto 7:30 pm Scotiabank Arena Mar 27, 2023 Milwaukee 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 29, 2023 at Oklahoma City 8:00 pm Paycom Center Mar 31, 2023 at Houston 8:00 pm Toyota Center Apr 2, 2023 at Orlando 6:00 pm Amway Center Apr 4, 2023 Miami 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Apr 5, 2023 Brooklyn 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Apr 7, 2023 at Indiana 7:00 pm Gainbridge Fieldhouse Apr 9, 2023 at Chicago 1:00 pm United Center