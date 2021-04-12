Recapping the Detroit Red Wings NHL Trade Deadline deals

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings made a handful of moves leading up to this afternoon’s trade deadline, starting with their decision to send defenseman Patrik Nemeth to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a 4th round selection in 2022, as well as sending Jon Merrill to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a 5th round 2021 selection and young forward Hayden Verbeek.

Yzerman also took part in a 3-team trade, sending veteran depth defenseman Brian Lashoff to the Tampa Bay Lightning along with forward David Savard (whom they acquired from Columbus with the intention of immediately flipping him) in exchange for a 4th round 2021 Draft pick.

Yzerman then pulled off a massive deal that was announced approximately a half-hour after the Deadline had passed at 3:00 PM EST this afternoon, dealing Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals in exchange for forwards Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, and a 1st round (2021) and 2nd round (2022) draft selections.

However, several other notable players that had been the subject of speculation remain wearing the Winged Wheel at least through this season.

Among the players that were included in trade rumors included goaltender Jonathan Bernier, defenseman Marc Staal, and forward Luke Glendening. All three players are slated to become unrestricted free-agents at season’s end.

Additionally, names like forward Sam Gagner and Darren Helm, two additional pending free-agents, were tossed around. Of course, the top candidate that was projected to be moved is forward Bobby Ryan, who is going to be missing the rest of the regular season with an upper body injury.

The 14-26-3 Red Wings are in Raleigh to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the second of a two-game series.