‘Receiver’ Reveals St. Brown Painkillers Only for Packers





Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Battle Through Injuries Showcased in Netflix’s ‘Receiver’

Detroit Lions’ wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is prominently featured in the new Netflix series “Receiver,” which offers an in-depth look at the lives of five NFL players throughout the 2023 season. St. Brown shares the spotlight with George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Justin Jefferson, and Davante Adams.

In the debut episode, aired on Wednesday, the series provides a candid view of St. Brown’s season, particularly highlighting his tenacity in playing through injuries. The Lions played their first five games with a 4-1 record amid St. Brown’s toe and oblique injuries.

St. Brown’s perseverance was on full display during a Week 4 Thursday night game against the Green Bay Packers, where he took painkillers to participate despite significant discomfort. “I can barely, I mean I’m running but out of 10, the pain is like at an eight or a nine,” St. Brown admitted. “Painkillers are something I don’t like to take, unless it’s the Packers.”

During the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown caught five passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, helping secure a 34-20 victory for the Lions. Despite his efforts, an incident during his touchdown celebration—where a Packers fan poured beer on him during a Lambeau Leap—added an unexpected twist.

“I’ve always wanted to Lambeau leap. I’ve never done it,” St. Brown explained. After realizing he had been doused with beer, he remarked, “Damn, I didn’t even know that happened.”

Following the Packers game, an MRI revealed St. Brown had a torn oblique muscle, leading to his absence in the subsequent game against Carolina to prevent further injury. Coach Dan Campbell emphasized the precaution, noting, “He may be able to play, and he may be able to function, but if this thing tears even just a little bit more, you’re talking about six weeks, you’re talking about eight weeks.”

“Receiver” not only captures St. Brown’s on-field bravery but also delves into his upbringing and relationship with his father, providing fans a holistic view of the player both professionally and personally.