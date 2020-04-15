57.1 F
Recent decommit Isaiah Todd takes shot at Michigan fan base

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Tuesday, 5-star recruit Isaiah Todd surprised everyone by decommitting from Michigan.

A day later, Todd, who has been taking some heat on social media for his decision, took a shot at the Wolverines’ fan base on Twitter.

I’m “thinking about myself,” this fan base is showing their true colors it’s hilarious.” Todd tweeted in response to a messaged saying he put a knife in the back of Michigan head coach, Juwan Howard.

Why do fans think they can tell athletes what decisions they should make with THEIR lives?

