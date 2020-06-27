41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, June 27, 2020
type here...

Recent photo shows Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson beefing up for 2020 season

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

When a player is selected No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft, there are expectations that he is going to turn into a Pro Bowl type player at his position. Though that may not be a fair expectation, it is what it is.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson was selected No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and though he shows flashes of brilliance during his rookie campaign, he still has a long way to go.

Hockenson is reportedly still recovering from the severe ankle injury that cut his 2019 season short, but that does not mean he is not doing whatever he can to prepare for the 2020 season.

As you can see in the photo below, Hockenson is working on putting on some additional muscle before the season begins.

Nation, what kind of numbers do you predict T.J. Hockenson will put up in 2020?

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Recent photo shows Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson beefing up for 2020 season

Arnold Powell - 0
When a player is selected No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft, there are expectations that he is going to turn into a Pro...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings go with top-rated defenseman in TSN’s video NHL Mock Draft

Don Drysdale - 0
When the 2020 NHL Draft takes place, the Detroit Red Wings, who finished with the fewest point in the league, will have the No....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Could Detroit Lions be forced to play home games at Comerica Park or Michigan Stadium?

Don Drysdale - 0
Everybody has their fingers crossed that the 2020 NFL season kicks off without a hitch but with COVID-19 still making its way through the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings broadcaster Ken Kal reacts to Detroit’s poor luck in Draft Lottery

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings fans continue to be frustrated with the results of last night's NHL Draft Lottery that saw the Red Wings drop to...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood says team ownership are ‘fans first’

Don Drysdale - 0
How many times have you heard it over the years? "The Ford family does not care about winning and they do not care about...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Could Detroit Lions be forced to play home games at Comerica Park or Michigan Stadium?

Don Drysdale - 0
Everybody has their fingers crossed that the 2020 NFL season kicks off without a hitch but with COVID-19 still making its way through the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 10 worst Detroit sports moments of the last decade

Arnold Powell - 0
As Detroit Sports fans, we have had some absolutely amazing moments throughout the years. That being said, for every great moment, it seems like...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood releases statement in response to Gov. Whitmer’s executive order

Don Drysdale - 0
On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order which says professional sports are allowed to resume in the state. On Friday, Detroit Lions...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.