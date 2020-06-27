Recent photo shows Detroit Lions TE T.J. Hockenson beefing up for 2020 season

When a player is selected No. 8 overall in the NFL Draft, there are expectations that he is going to turn into a Pro Bowl type player at his position. Though that may not be a fair expectation, it is what it is.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson was selected No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft and though he shows flashes of brilliance during his rookie campaign, he still has a long way to go.

Hockenson is reportedly still recovering from the severe ankle injury that cut his 2019 season short, but that does not mean he is not doing whatever he can to prepare for the 2020 season.

As you can see in the photo below, Hockenson is working on putting on some additional muscle before the season begins.

🤫 TJ Hockenson is going from that rookie body to that NFL body. Good to see him putting in the work. pic.twitter.com/CvwOkGgvqO — The Lions Man (@TheLionsMan) June 27, 2020

Nation, what kind of numbers do you predict T.J. Hockenson will put up in 2020?