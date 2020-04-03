Recent scenario involves New England Patriots trading Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

By now, we have probably seen just about every scenario which could possibly play out with the Detroit Lions in regards to their No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Most of those scenarios involve the Lions either standing pat or trading back with another team that has a top 10 pick, such as the Miami Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers.

But in a scenario presented by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Lions would trade the No. 3 overall pick to the New England Patriots for offensive guard Joe Thuney, along with the No. 23 overall pick and the No. 87 pick.

Scenario: Patriots offer Joe Thuney and picks 23 and 87 for the No. 3 pick and the rights to Tua. Could the Lions bite? https://t.co/HQErYnBvEf — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 3, 2020

Would this be a good trade for the Lions? Let’s take a quick look.

According to the NFL Trade Value Chart, the Lions No. 3 overall pick is worth 2200 points. The Patriots No. 23 pick (760 points) and No. 87 pick (155 points) leaves them 1285 points short, which essentially means the Lions would have to value Thuney as a No. 10-11 pick (1300/1250 points), which is not close to being the case.

Nation, it is fun to look at different scenarios and how they could play out but just be careful to weed out the ones that are plausible and the ones that are lazy and not thought out.

That being said, the Lions do need an offensive guard thanks to Bob Quinn allowing Graham Glasgow to walk!

Yes, I am still upset!