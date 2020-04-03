58.3 F
Detroit
Friday, April 3, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Recent scenario involves New England Patriots trading Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

By Arnold Powell

Detroit
clear sky
58.3 ° F
62.6 °
53 °
30 %
2.5mph
1 %
Fri
59 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
52 °
Mon
49 °
Tue
52 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions could be on brink of landing WR Julian Edelman

According to Bill Simmons on the Colin Cowherd show, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman could be headed to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Flashback: Bob Probert TKO’s Colorado’s Scott Parker (VIDEO)

Former Detroit Red Wings enforcer Bob Probert was as tough as they came. And he continued his reputation as...
Read more
Arnold Powell

By now, we have probably seen just about every scenario which could possibly play out with the Detroit Lions in regards to their No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Most of those scenarios involve the Lions either standing pat or trading back with another team that has a top 10 pick, such as the Miami Dolphins or Los Angeles Chargers.

But in a scenario presented by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Lions would trade the No. 3 overall pick to the New England Patriots for offensive guard Joe Thuney, along with the No. 23 overall pick and the No. 87 pick.

Would this be a good trade for the Lions? Let’s take a quick look.

According to the NFL Trade Value Chart, the Lions No. 3 overall pick is worth 2200 points. The Patriots No. 23 pick (760 points) and No. 87 pick (155 points) leaves them 1285 points short, which essentially means the Lions would have to value Thuney as a No. 10-11 pick (1300/1250 points), which is not close to being the case.

Nation, it is fun to look at different scenarios and how they could play out but just be careful to weed out the ones that are plausible and the ones that are lazy and not thought out.

That being said, the Lions do need an offensive guard thanks to Bob Quinn allowing Graham Glasgow to walk!

Yes, I am still upset!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Pistons F Christian Wood talks smack to Andre Drummond on Twitter
Next articleLas Vegas sports book includes Michigan QB in Heisman Trophy odds

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Las Vegas sports book includes Michigan QB in Heisman Trophy odds

The biggest question for the Michigan Wolverines football team heading into the 2020 season is, who will be the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Recent scenario involves New England Patriots trading Detroit Lions for No. 3 pick

Arnold Powell - 0
By now, we have probably seen just about every scenario which could possibly play out with the Detroit Lions in regards to their No....
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons F Christian Wood talks smack to Andre Drummond on Twitter

Arnold Powell - 0
To be a professional athlete, you have to have a certain amount of confidence about yourself and as you will see in a moment,...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s best free-agent signings – No. 4

Michael Whitaker - 0
Our list of former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland's top free-agent signings continues with number four on our list. For those of you...
Read more
College Sports

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly blasts Kirk Herbstreit’s grim prediction

Michael Whitaker - 0
Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly sure wasn't shy about making his thoughts known about the comments made by ESPN analyst regarding...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford shares thoughts on his new sidekick

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
There were plenty of rumors this offseason that the Detroit Lions were trying to trade their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford. But as we know,...
Read more

NFL Executives rip Detroit Lions Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Near the end of the 2019 regular season, news broke that the Detroit Lions' powers that be had made the decision to retain GM...
Read more

Matthew Stafford included in top-10 list of quarterback play based on analytics

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
There's no question about it - Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was playing some MVP level football before the injuries to his back forced...
Read more

Analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate between Calvin Johnson and Terrell Owens

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
There's absolutely no "disputing" who Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes was the greatest player in NFL history to wear the jersey number 81....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.