What a recent Washington Redskins tweet could mean for the Detroit Lions

There has been plenty of people say that the 2020 NFL Draft really begins with the No. 3 pick.

That pick, of course, belongs to the Detroit Lions.

The consensus has been that the Cincinnati Bengals will select Joe Burrow No. 1 overall and the Washington Redskins will take Chase Young when they are on the clock at No. 2.

This would be the perfect scenario for the Lions as they would likely have an opportunity to trade the No. 3 pick to the highest bidder.

That being said, there has also been speculation that Redskins’ new head coach Ron Rivera and his staff are not huge believers in their current QB Dwayne Haskins and that drafting Tua to compete with him could be the plan.

Well, on Tuesday, the Redskins (whoever runs their Twitter account) tweeted out a video clip of Haskins with the caption which could imply that Haskins is confident that he will remain the starter.

As 97.1 The Ticket pointed out earlier, if the above tweet means the Redskins are committed to Haskins, the Lions would be the big winner as the draft truly would start with the No. 3 pick.

Personally, I do not think Rivera is sold on Haskins (nor should he be) and that Tua is certainly an option for them at No. 2.

It the Redskins do select Tua, the Lions would likely rush to the podium to take Chase Young, which would be a very nice consolation prize by not as good as trading down and landing a haul.