Recently cut Detroit Loins CB Alex Brown facing multiple charges after non-fatal car accident

The Detroit Lions cut ties with cornerback Alex Brown earlier this week, and now he’s back in the news for an even more negative reason.

According to reports, Brown is being charged after a non-fatal car accident in which he was allegedly driving under the influence. Additionally, Brown’s passenger was Charlie Taumoepeau, whom the Lions also recently cut.

Brown is well traveled during his NFL career, having spent time within the organizations of the 49ers, Eagles, Jets and Chiefs before signing with the Lions this past May.

