Recently cut Detroit Loins CB Alex Brown facing multiple charges after non-fatal car accident

The Detroit Lions cut ties with cornerback Alex Brown earlier this week, and now he’s back in the news for an even more negative reason.

According to reports, Brown is being charged after a non-fatal car accident in which he was allegedly driving under the influence. Additionally, Brown’s passenger was Charlie Taumoepeau, whom the Lions also recently cut.

According to a source, Brown's passenger, who suffered a neck injury and was transported to the hospital, was tight end Charlie Taumoepeau. This explains why he was cut today with a non-football injury list today. https://t.co/d4T3cz5HKD — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 16, 2021

Brown is well traveled during his NFL career, having spent time within the organizations of the 49ers, Eagles, Jets and Chiefs before signing with the Lions this past May.