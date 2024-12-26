fb
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Recently Waived Detroit Lions Defender Won’t Win Super Bowl With New Team

By W.G. Brady
On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions made a move to free up space on their roster by waiving linebacker David Long. The move was likely made in anticipation of the return of linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who is expected to be activated this week. Long, who had been with the Lions since November 18, was quickly claimed off waivers by the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Day.

Lions Focused on Super Bowl Contention While Titans Face a Rebuilding Year

Long had been signed to the Lions’ practice squad in mid-November before earning a spot on the 53-man roster just over a week later. During his time with Detroit, Long made five game appearances, including one start. Despite limited playing time, he provided depth to the Lions' linebacking corps. With the team sitting at a 13-2 record and firmly in the hunt for the NFC North title and a Super Bowl appearance, the Lions are focused on building a championship-contending roster.

On the other hand, the Tennessee Titans, with a current 3-12 record, are not in playoff contention this season and appear to be in a rebuilding phase. While the Lions look poised for a deep playoff run, the Titans' efforts will be centered around restructuring and improving for future seasons.

Lions' Depth and Playoff Push Continues

Despite the Lions moving on from Long, the shift in personnel likely signals a return to full strength for their defense as they continue to make a run for the NFC North title and ultimately a Super Bowl appearance. For Long, this move presents an opportunity to prove himself with a Titans team in need of talent and stability as they work to rebuild their roster.

3 Detroit Lions Included In Top NFL Free Agents for 2025 List
