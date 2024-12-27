Recently Waived Detroit Lions Linebacker Fails Physical

David Long, the veteran linebacker who was waived by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, was claimed by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday, potentially setting up a reunion between Long and his former team. However, the situation took a turn on Thursday when the Titans announced that Long had failed his physical.

As a result of the failed physical, Long will not be joining the Titans' active roster and will return to the waiver wire with an injury designation. This means that teams can once again claim him, though given the circumstances, it is possible that Long may ultimately reach free agency.

This marks another setback for Long, who has dealt with various injuries during his NFL career. His failure to pass the physical raises further questions about his future in the league, and it remains to be seen whether another team will take a chance on him.