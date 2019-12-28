Red Wings 1st overall draft selection Moritz Seider racking up assists in World Junior Championships

The Detroit Red Wings raised eyebrows across the hockey world when they selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall draft selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

But so far, he’s looking as good as advertised while playing with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and now he’s taken his talents to the 2020 World Junior Championships.

He’s leading all defensemen so far in the tournament with four assists in two games:

This kid’s gonna be a good one, and we could be seeing him patrolling the Red Wings blue line before too long!