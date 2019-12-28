36.6 F
Detroit
Saturday, December 28, 2019
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings 1st overall draft selection Moritz Seider racking up assists in World Junior Championships

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings 1st overall draft selection Moritz Seider racking up assists in World Junior Championships

The Detroit Red Wings raised eyebrows across the hockey world when they selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Projected 1st overall 2020 NHL draft pick Alexis Lafranière suffers leg injury

This certainly didn't look good. Canadian major junior ice hockey player Alexis Lafranière, who is projected to be the top...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could face 5 years in prison

Talk about a bombshell. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could potentially face up to five years behind bars stemming...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Red Wings raised eyebrows across the hockey world when they selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall draft selection in the 2019 NHL Draft.

But so far, he’s looking as good as advertised while playing with the Grand Rapids Griffins, and now he’s taken his talents to the 2020 World Junior Championships.

He’s leading all defensemen so far in the tournament with four assists in two games:

This kid’s gonna be a good one, and we could be seeing him patrolling the Red Wings blue line before too long!

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleProjected 1st overall 2020 NHL draft pick Alexis Lafranière suffers leg injury

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings 1st overall draft selection Moritz Seider racking up assists in World Junior Championships

The Detroit Red Wings raised eyebrows across the hockey world when they selected German defenseman Moritz Seider with the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Projected 1st overall 2020 NHL draft pick Alexis Lafranière suffers leg injury

Michael Whitaker - 0
This certainly didn't look good. Canadian major junior ice hockey player Alexis Lafranière, who is projected to be the top overall draft selection in the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could face 5 years in prison

Michael Whitaker - 0
Talk about a bombshell. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft could potentially face up to five years behind bars stemming from two 2019 incidents involving...
Read more
General Topic

Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay says where he wants to play in 2020 and beyond

Don Drysdale - 0
This coming offseason, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn has some extremely important decisions to make that will play a big part in shaping the...
Read more
General Topic

WWE Smackdown returns to Little Caesars Arena this March

Michael Whitaker - 0
Calling all wrestling fans! Little Caesars Arena will be the site of WWE's Friday Night Smackdown on March 13! https://twitter.com/LCArena_Detroit/status/1210970637100957696 Among the bouts will be...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Projected 1st overall 2020 NHL draft pick Alexis Lafranière suffers leg injury

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
This certainly didn't look good. Canadian major junior ice hockey player Alexis Lafranière, who is projected to be the top overall draft selection in the...
Read more

Red Wings recall trio of players from Grand Rapids, including Filip Zadina

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina has made several trips between Detroit and Grand Rapids this season, and he just made another one. http://gty.im/1195477466 He's...
Read more

Red Wings F Anthony Mantha to miss four weeks

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Well, this is the last thing that a struggling team that's starved for offense needed to hear. Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha will...
Read more

Projected 1st overall NHL Draft pick Alexis Lafranière scores game-winner against USA

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Canadian major junior ice hockey player Alexis Lafranière is projected to be the top overall draft selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, and right...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.