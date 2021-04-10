Red Wings 2018 1st round draft pick Joe Veleno assigned to Grand Rapids

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings selected forward Joe Veleno with the 30th overall pick in the 1st round of the 2018 NHL Draft, and they envision him being a key part of the future.

Embed from Getty Images

He’s spent the first portion of his professional career with the AHL affiliate Grand Rapids Griffins, where he tallied 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) last season, and was loaned Malmo of the Swedish Elite League.

And now, he’s coming back to North America. With the conclusion of Malmo’s season, Veleno has been assigned to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, and will have to self-quarantine for a week upon his return to the US. He’ll be available to the team after that time period is completed.

Red Wings prospect Joe Veleno, whose season in the SHL is over, has been recalled by Wings. Weeklong quarantine begins Sunday, then eligible to play. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 10, 2021

In 46 games with Malmo, Veleno scored 11 goals with nine assists.