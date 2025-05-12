Detroit Red Wings Land Gritty Winger in 2025 NHL Mock Draft

The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler has the Red Wings selecting gritty winger Justin Carbonneau at No. 13 overall in his 2025 NHL Mock Draft.

The 2025 NHL Draft may still be weeks away, but speculation is heating up — and one notable mock has the Detroit Red Wings locking in a high-motor winger who checks a lot of boxes.

In his latest mock draft for The Athletic, NHL draft analyst Scott Wheeler has the Red Wings selecting Justin Carbonneau, a competitive right winger from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, with the No. 13 overall pick.

Red Wings Don’t Reach for Center Help

While many teams drafting in the top 15 may be focused on finding centers, Wheeler suggests Detroit is in a different spot thanks to their previous first-round investments.

With Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson already in the system, the Wings don’t have to force the issue at center. Instead, they can pivot to a best-player-available approach — and in this mock, that’s Carbonneau.

“Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson mean the Red Wings don’t necessarily have to chase a center like some other teams might feel they have to,” Wheeler wrote.

Why Carbonneau Fits the Red Wings Mold

Wheeler highlights Carbonneau as the type of prospect that matches Detroit’s recent preferences: strong, athletic, and highly competitive. He even draws a loose comparison to last year’s pick Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, another gritty right-shot winger the Red Wings added to their pipeline.

“There are also some of their ‘types’ here in the strong, athletic, competitive and skilled Justin Carbonneau and Carter Bear,” Wheeler noted.

Injuries to other players like Carter Bear may help tip the decision in Carbonneau’s favor — and if you’re familiar with Steve Yzerman’s draft strategy, you know he values players who bring physicality and drive in addition to raw skill.

What This Means for the Wings

Landing a high-character winger like Carbonneau would be another solid step in Yzerman’s long-term blueprint. Detroit’s rebuild has centered around stacking talent with upside and grit — and Carbonneau fits that mission to a tee.

While this is just a mock, it’s another glimpse into how the Red Wings could use their lottery pick to continue rounding out an already exciting prospect core.