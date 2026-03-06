Detroit Red Wings Trade for Familiar Face

The Detroit Red Wings are bringing back a familiar face as the NHL trade deadline approaches.

On Thursday night, Detroit acquired veteran forward David Perron from the Ottawa Senators, sending a conditional 2026 fourth-round draft pick the other way.

For Perron, the deal marks a return to the Red Wings, where he previously spent two seasons from 2022–23 through 2023–24.

A veteran presence returns to Detroit

Perron has appeared in 49 games this season, recording 10 goals and 25 points for Ottawa. However, the veteran winger is currently on injured reserve and has not played since Jan. 20.

Once he’s cleared to return, Perron will immediately add experience and leadership to a Detroit team pushing hard for a playoff berth.

During his previous stint with the Red Wings, Perron served as a key veteran voice in the locker room and contributed offensively while helping mentor Detroit’s younger players.

Playoff pedigree

Perron’s resume includes a Stanley Cup championship with the St. Louis Blues during the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals run.

In that postseason, Perron scored seven goals and 16 points in 26 games, playing a crucial role in helping the Blues capture the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

Detroit originally signed Perron as a free agent in 2022 before he later joined Ottawa on a two-year contract worth $4 million annually.

Now in the final year of that deal, the 36-year-old winger returns to a Red Wings roster that could benefit from his experience as the playoff race intensifies.

Red Wings pushing for the playoffs

Detroit entered Thursday with a 35-20-7 record, sitting third in the Atlantic Division.

The Red Wings trail the Tampa Bay Lightning by just three points for the division lead while holding a four-point cushion over the Boston Bruins for the final Eastern Conference wild-card position.

With Detroit attempting to end what has become the franchise’s longest playoff drought in nine years, adding a proven veteran like Perron could provide a timely boost down the stretch.

If healthy, Perron’s familiarity with the organization and ability to produce in key moments could make him a valuable piece as Detroit chases its first postseason appearance since 2016.