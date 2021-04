Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman continues to stockpile for the future.

He took part in a theee-team trade along with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning, first acquiring forward David Savard from the Blue Jackets and then immediately sending him to the Lightning for veteran depth defenseman Brian Lashoff.

The full breakdown: https://twitter.com/pierrevlebrun/status/1380990663991422977?s=21

The NHL Trade Deadline is this Monday afternoon.