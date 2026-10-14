UPDATE: From The Athletic

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“Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings have agreed to a seven-year contract extension with $13 million AAV, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations that are not public. The deal is still not officially signed. The deal includes a no-trade clause in Years 1-4, before converting to a limited no-trade clause for Years 5-7.”

ORIGINAL STORY

The Detroit Red Wings may have finally received some good news following Tuesday night’s heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Detroit is reportedly closing in on a massive contract extension with star forward Alex DeBrincat.

In a social media post attributed to Friedman on X, the NHL insider indicated that the Red Wings and DeBrincat are nearing an agreement on a seven-year contract worth approximately $13 million annually.

Despite Detroit’s tough 5-4 overtime loss to New Jersey, there appears to be an important off-ice victory for the Red Wings.



Word is team and Alex DeBrincat closing in on approximately 7 x $13M extension



They needed some good news and are about to get it. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 14, 2026

If finalized at those figures, the agreement would be worth approximately $91 million over seven seasons, making it one of the most significant financial commitments in franchise history.

Alex DeBrincat Contract Extension Would Be Huge for Detroit

DeBrincat, a Farmington Hills native, is entering the final season of his four-year, $31.5 million contract with Detroit. Coming off a 41-goal, 85-point campaign in 2025-26, the 28-year-old was positioned for a substantial raise as he approached unrestricted free agency.

Earlier this month, NHL insider David Pagnotta indicated that DeBrincat was seeking between $12 million and $14 million annually, depending on the length of the agreement. The reported $13 million figure would fall directly within that range.

For a Red Wings organization dealing with uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson, and the direction of the franchise, securing DeBrincat would represent a significant commitment to keeping an established goal scorer in Detroit.

Oct 6, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) passes the puck during the first period against the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

What This Means for the Red Wings

The potential extension would also create important financial implications for Detroit moving forward. At $13 million annually, DeBrincat would become one of the team’s highest-paid players, placing additional pressure on management to construct a competitive roster around its expensive core.

However, allowing a three-time 40-goal scorer to reach free agency would carry its own risks, particularly for a franchise that has struggled to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Locking up DeBrincat would give Detroit long-term stability on the wing and prevent another major contract situation from becoming an ongoing distraction.

Bottom Line

The Red Wings have experienced a frustrating start to the 2026-27 season, but a potential $91 million agreement with Alex DeBrincat would provide some much-needed optimism. While no contract has been officially announced, the reported progress suggests Detroit is attempting to secure one of its most important offensive players for the foreseeable future.