UPDATE: From The Athletic
“Alex DeBrincat and the Detroit Red Wings have agreed to a seven-year contract extension with $13 million AAV, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss negotiations that are not public. The deal is still not officially signed. The deal includes a no-trade clause in Years 1-4, before converting to a limited no-trade clause for Years 5-7.”
ORIGINAL STORY
The Detroit Red Wings may have finally received some good news following Tuesday night’s heartbreaking 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Detroit is reportedly closing in on a massive contract extension with star forward Alex DeBrincat.
In a social media post attributed to Friedman on X, the NHL insider indicated that the Red Wings and DeBrincat are nearing an agreement on a seven-year contract worth approximately $13 million annually.
If finalized at those figures, the agreement would be worth approximately $91 million over seven seasons, making it one of the most significant financial commitments in franchise history.
Alex DeBrincat Contract Extension Would Be Huge for Detroit
DeBrincat, a Farmington Hills native, is entering the final season of his four-year, $31.5 million contract with Detroit. Coming off a 41-goal, 85-point campaign in 2025-26, the 28-year-old was positioned for a substantial raise as he approached unrestricted free agency.
Earlier this month, NHL insider David Pagnotta indicated that DeBrincat was seeking between $12 million and $14 million annually, depending on the length of the agreement. The reported $13 million figure would fall directly within that range.
For a Red Wings organization dealing with uncertainty surrounding Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson, and the direction of the franchise, securing DeBrincat would represent a significant commitment to keeping an established goal scorer in Detroit.
What This Means for the Red Wings
The potential extension would also create important financial implications for Detroit moving forward. At $13 million annually, DeBrincat would become one of the team’s highest-paid players, placing additional pressure on management to construct a competitive roster around its expensive core.
However, allowing a three-time 40-goal scorer to reach free agency would carry its own risks, particularly for a franchise that has struggled to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Locking up DeBrincat would give Detroit long-term stability on the wing and prevent another major contract situation from becoming an ongoing distraction.
Bottom Line
The Red Wings have experienced a frustrating start to the 2026-27 season, but a potential $91 million agreement with Alex DeBrincat would provide some much-needed optimism. While no contract has been officially announced, the reported progress suggests Detroit is attempting to secure one of its most important offensive players for the foreseeable future.