Red Wings align with most of the rest of the NHL, shift game times

Most of the NHL starts their games at 7PM during the weekdays, now, the Red Wings are following suit.
The Detroit Red Wings announced today that they are making a shift in game times for Weekday games to align with most of the rest of the NHL.
“Based on feedback from fans, season ticket members, hockey operations staff, and club partners, we’re confident the 7:00 p.m. start for weekday games will be a welcomed change,” said Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “The 7:00 p.m. first puck drop aligns with the start times of the majority of NHL clubs (27 of 32). Once the national television schedule was announced, we worked through the approval process with the NHL and Bally Sports Detroit to move these games to 7:00 p.m. We’re looking forward to feeling the energy our tremendous Red Wings fans will bring on Opening Night and throughout the upcoming season at Little Caesars Arena.” Chris McGowan, President and CEO of Ilitch Sports + Entertainment
What Red Wing games will shift to the new time?
The Wings announced the new start times for 20 weekday home games today, just 10 days before their first game of the season.
Oct. 14, Montreal Canadiens
Oct. 17, Los Angeles Kings
Oct. 25, New Jersey Devils
Nov. 3, Washington Capitals
Nov. 8, Montreal Canadiens
Nov. 19, New York Rangers
Nov. 23, Nashville Predators
Nov. 28, Toronto Maple Leafs
Nov. 30, Buffalo Sabres
Dec. 3, Vegas Golden Knights
Dec. 13, Carolina Hurricanes
Dec. 21, Tampa Bay Lightning
Dec. 31, Ottawa Senators
Jan. 4, New Jersey Devils
Jan. 10, Winnipeg Jets
Jan. 12, Toronto Maple Leafs
Jan. 24, San Jose Sharks
Feb. 9, Calgary Flames
Feb. 23, New York Rangers
March 2, Seattle Kraken
March 20, Florida Panthers
March 28, Pittsburgh Penguins
April 6, Buffalo Sabres
April 10, Dallas Stars
