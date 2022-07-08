It has been a big couple of days for the Detroit Red Wings as they not only added nine players to their organization via the 2022 NHL Draft but they also announced the dates and venue for their 2022 Development Camp. (Ok, the draft may have been just a little bit bigger)

Following the conclusion of the 2022 NHL Draft, the Red Wings announced the dates and venue for their upcoming Development Camp.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Detroit Red Wings Draft Preview

Red Wings announce 2022 Development Camp dates, venue

Here is all of the information you need to know about the 2022 Development Camp (via Detroit Red Wings).

The Detroit Red Wings today announced the schedule for their 2022 Development Camp, which returns to the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena from July 10-14. The camp begins on Sunday, July 10 and features on-ice skill development and off-ice workouts each day, ending with a three-on-three tournament on Thursday, July 14.

The camp will be split into two teams, Team Howe and Team Lindsay, and will feature daily on-ice instruction and skill development from a team of coaches, led by the Red Wings player development staff. Attendees will also take part in NHL-level off-ice workouts and attend presentations designed to help players transition to professional hockey, while experiencing the state-of-the-art player amenities offered at Little Caesars Arena and receiving feedback from Red Wings coaches and management. The Red Wings roster will be comprised primarily of players selected by Detroit over the last several NHL Drafts, as well as signed free agent prospects and undrafted free agent invitees from collegiate, junior or European leagues. The Red Wings 2021-22 roster consisted of 13 players who had participated in at least one Development Camp since 2016: Tyler Bertuzzi, Kyle Criscuolo, Taro Hirose, Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin, Gustav Lindstrom, Chase Pearson, Michael Rasmussen, Dan Renouf, Moritz Seider, Givani Smith, Joe Veleno and Filip Zadina. If this is something you are interested in checking out, the Red Wings have you covered as it will be streamed live on DetroitRedWings.com and on the Red Wings social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

