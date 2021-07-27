Red Wings announce decision on LW Taro Hirose

by

The Detroit Red Wings took care of the status of another young player in the organization, agreeing to terms with LW Taro Hirose on a one-year contract extension and avoiding unrestricted free-agency:

The 25 year old Calgary native went undrafted and signed a two-year entry level deal with Detroit in March of 2019, and has spent most of his time playing with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

In 42 total NHL games, he’s registered three goals and 13 assists.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.