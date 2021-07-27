Red Wings announce decision on LW Taro Hirose

The Detroit Red Wings took care of the status of another young player in the organization, agreeing to terms with LW Taro Hirose on a one-year contract extension and avoiding unrestricted free-agency:

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with left wing Taro Hirose on a one-year contract extension. pic.twitter.com/cjNpGcU6vL — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) July 27, 2021

The 25 year old Calgary native went undrafted and signed a two-year entry level deal with Detroit in March of 2019, and has spent most of his time playing with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

In 42 total NHL games, he’s registered three goals and 13 assists.