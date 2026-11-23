The Detroit Red Wings are wasting little time welcoming their newest players to Hockeytown. On Monday, November 23, the team officially announced the jersey numbers for Kirby Dach and Samuel Montembeault, two players acquired in Sunday’s blockbuster Dylan Larkin trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

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According to a post from the Red Wings’ official X account, Dach will wear No. 17, while Montembeault will wear No. 32.

Red Wings Reveal New Jersey Numbers

The announcement comes just one day after Detroit completed the massive trade involving Dylan Larkin. Along with Dach and Montembeault, the Red Wings received highly regarded prospect Michael Hage and several draft picks.

Dach, a former third-overall NHL Draft selection, gives Detroit another option at center. Meanwhile, Montembeault adds experience to the organization’s goaltending group.

The additions could also be just the beginning, as Detroit now has additional assets to potentially reshape its roster.

For Red Wings fans, seeing two new names and numbers on the Winged Wheel makes the franchise’s latest chapter feel a little more real.

Kirby Dach: No. 17. Samuel Montembeault: No. 32.

Welcome to Hockeytown!