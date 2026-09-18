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TodayTigersat CHW · 7:40 PMStarts in 7h 24m · MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CHSN

Red Wings Announce New Jersey Patch Partner

Red Wings jersey patch partner
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The Detroit Red Wings will have a new corporate logo on their uniforms during the 2026-27 season.

The organization announced Friday that Metro Detroit-based DQS Solutions & Staffing has become the team’s official jersey patch partner. The company’s white DQS logo will appear on the upper-right chest of Detroit’s traditional red and white uniforms.

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The partnership gives DQS one of the most visible sponsorship placements available to an NHL partner. Every Red Wings player will wear the patch during games, putting the Dearborn-based company alongside the Winged Wheel throughout the season.

DQS provides staffing, logistics and workforce solutions across several industries. The company has also expanded its local sports presence through partnerships involving the Detroit Tigers and Michigan International Speedway.

Red Wings jersey patch partner

DQS Logo Joins an Iconic Red Wings Uniform

Jersey advertisements remain relatively new for the Red Wings. Detroit introduced its first corporate jersey patch in 2024 through a partnership with Priority Waste. DQS will now take over that position as the organization enters another season at Little Caesars Arena.

The new patch is designed in white to blend with Detroit’s existing color scheme. On the red jersey, it sits above the Winged Wheel crest near the player’s right shoulder. The same logo will also be displayed on the team’s white uniform.

The change comes during an eventful period for the franchise. Detroit recently promoted Shawn Horcoff to interim general manager and opened training camp with several major roster questions still unresolved.

While fans will remain focused on what happens on the ice, the DQS patch will be difficult to miss when the Red Wings begin preseason action.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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