Red Wings Announce Starting Goaltender For Opening Night

The Detroit Red Wings are set to kick off their 2024-25 season on Thursday night, hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. In a much-anticipated matchup to open the season, the Red Wings have officially announced that Ville Husso will be their starting goaltender for Opening Night. Husso, who is entering his second season with Detroit, will be tasked with leading the team as they aim to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Last season, the Red Wings narrowly missed out on a postseason berth, finishing just outside the final playoff spot. Despite a strong 41-32-9 record, which earned them 91 points, it wasn’t quite enough to break their playoff drought. This year, the goal is clear: make the playoffs and show the league that Detroit is ready to compete with the NHL’s elite once again.

Head coach Derek Lalonde has expressed confidence in his squad, which has seen some key offseason additions. With a core that includes players like captain Dylan Larkin, breakout star Moritz Seider, and Alex DeBrincat, Detroit is expected to make significant strides. Ville Husso’s performance between the pipes will be critical to the team’s success as they look to solidify their defense and make a deep postseason run.

The Red Wings have high hopes for the 2024-25 season, and all eyes will be on Husso as he takes on a Penguins team led by veteran stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. Fans will be eager to see how this revamped Red Wings roster performs in what promises to be an exciting season opener.