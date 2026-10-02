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Red Wings Hand Rookie Anton Johansson a Second-Pair Debut

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Rookie defenseman Anton Johansson will make his NHL debut tonight, and the Detroit Red Wings are handing him the second defensive pairing alongside veteran Justin Faulk against the New York Rangers. Detroit hosts the opener at Little Caesars Arena with puck drop scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

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The opening exists because Simon Edvinsson is not in the lineup. Edvinsson remains unsigned as a restricted free agent, which moves Moritz Seider and Albert Johansson onto the first pairing and pushes Anton Johansson, a 22-year-old taken with the 105th pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Draft, into top-four minutes in his first NHL game.

Anton Johansson Lands on the Second Pair Against the New York Rangers

With Edvinsson out, Anton Johansson is slated to skate on the second defensive pairing with Faulk, while Ben Chiarot and Axel Sandin-Pellikka form the third pair. Detroit Hockey Now lists the same three pairings. This feels like a major task for Anton Johansson in his NHL debut.

With the way he performed during the preseason, it is not a surprise to see him getting the trust of the coaching staff. Anton Johansson had four assists in one preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and Todd McLellan opened the door for him on the opening night roster in late September. That playmaking ability is why Anton Johansson is getting a look on the second defensive pairing in his first NHL game.

How to Watch Rangers vs. Red Wings

  • Matchup: New York Rangers (1-1-0) at Detroit Red Wings (0-0-0)
  • Date/time: Friday, Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
  • TV: TNT, truTV
  • Streaming: HBO Max
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM)
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Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
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