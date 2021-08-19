Red Wings assistant GM Pat Verbeek to be named Grand Rapids Griffins GM

by

Detroit Red Wings assistant general manager Pat Verbeek will be taking over as the GM of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit’s minor league affiliate. He’ll also continue to serve in his current capacity with the Red Wings.

The move comes after former assistant GM Ryan Martin departed for the New York Rangers after having spent the last 14 years in the Wings’ organization.

“The Griffins are a first-class organization, and Grand Rapids is a fantastic market for hockey,” said Verbeek. “Both of those factors are critical in the successful development of prospects in the American Hockey League and the ability to help them get to the next level. I look forward to continuing the winning culture in Grand Rapids and providing our prospects every necessary resource to develop as professionals and become impactful players in the NHL.”

Verbeek, who has over a decade of front-office experience, came back to the Red Wings shortly after his friend Steve Yzerman was named GM in April of 2019. The two had previously worked together with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.