The Detroit Red Wings have spent months dealing with the fallout from Dylan Larkin’s trade request, but the uncertainty surrounding their former captain might not be the biggest problem facing the organization. A new assessment of Detroit’s long-term roster suggests the Red Wings could be much further away from Stanley Cup contention than many fans would like to believe.

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According to Max Bultman of The Athletic, Detroit’s biggest challenge extends well beyond replacing Larkin. The Red Wings could need three significant additions: a legitimate No. 1 center and two top-four defensemen, before they have the roster necessary to seriously compete.

Apr 11, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Brian Halonen (48) skates with the puck defended by Detroit Red Wings center Andrew Copp (18) and defenseman Simon Edvinsson (77) in the third period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Red Wings Have More Than One Major Hole to Fill

Larkin’s eventual departure would leave Detroit without an established top-line center, a position that is already among the most difficult to fill in the NHL. The situation becomes even more concerning when considering the unresolved contract negotiations involving Simon Edvinsson.

Although interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has repeatedly expressed his desire to keep Edvinsson, The Fourth Period reported on Nov. 9 that Horcoff “continues to be engaged in trade discussions with many teams” about the defenseman, an unsigned restricted free agent who is skating on his own and still hoping to be moved. Six teams have been linked to Edvinsson, and losing the 23-year-old would create another enormous hole on Detroit’s blue line, potentially leaving Moritz Seider without the long-term defensive partner the organization envisioned.

Bultman’s assessment is particularly concerning because Detroit’s internal options do not necessarily solve those problems. While Albert Johansson, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Anton Johansson, and William Wallinder offer varying degrees of promise, projecting multiple members of that group into dependable top-four roles remains a gamble.

Detroit’s Young Centers Offer Hope, But Not a Complete Solution

There is some encouraging news down the middle, particularly with the emergence of Emmitt Finnie. The 21-year-old has seven goals in 19 games this season, along with an impressive 55.62 percent expected-goals share at five-on-five, per Bultman.

Bultman believes Finnie has shown legitimate potential to become a second-line center, while Marco Kasper could eventually settle into a valuable third-line role. Nate Danielson remains another possibility, although his recent assignment to Grand Rapids raises questions about how quickly he will develop into a dependable NHL contributor.

The issue is that none of those players has established himself as a franchise-caliber No. 1 center. Even if Finnie, Kasper, and Danielson eventually become productive NHL regulars, Detroit would still need someone capable of leading its offense against the league’s best teams.

Red Wings Face a Difficult Decision With Moritz Seider Entering His Prime

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of Detroit’s situation involves Seider, who is already 25 years old and entering what should be some of the most productive seasons of his career. The Red Wings have one of the NHL’s premier young defensemen, but they still haven’t assembled a roster capable of consistently competing around him.

The concern becomes even greater when considering that Detroit has already placed an enormous workload on Seider this season. His increasing responsibilities without Edvinsson demonstrate how heavily the Red Wings depend on their best defenseman.

Horcoff has maintained that another rebuild is not the organization’s intention, and Detroit certainly has talented young pieces worth building around. However, avoiding a complete teardown does not automatically mean the Red Wings are close to becoming contenders.

For Detroit, the potential returns from Larkin and Edvinsson trades, along with future draft selections, could provide opportunities to address the roster’s weaknesses. But those opportunities come with considerable risk, especially when there is no guarantee that prospects or draft picks will become the impact players Detroit desperately needs.

The Clock Is Ticking for Detroit

Detroit still has important building blocks in Seider, Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, and several promising young forwards. The development of Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, and Carter Bear provides legitimate reasons for optimism about the franchise’s future.

But optimism and championship contention are two very different things, particularly for an organization that has already endured a decade-long playoff drought. As NHL.com’s Nicholas J. Cotsonika reported in October, Horcoff said he has “zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” which makes the outcome of those negotiations especially important.

The Red Wings might eventually find a way to move forward without Dylan Larkin, but replacing his production is only one part of a much larger challenge. If Detroit cannot secure a legitimate first-line center and establish a reliable defensive core around Seider, the franchise could spend several more seasons trying to reach the level of contention its fans have been waiting for.

And that possibility should concern Hockeytown far more than any single trade request.