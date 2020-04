As one of the most feared fighters in National Hockey League history, Bob Probert had his way with just about everyone who was unwise enough to drop the gloves against him.

And as Bob McGill of the Chicago Blackhawks quickly found out, taking on Probert was not a wise decision for him to make. Probert made quick work of McGill during a game at Chicago Stadium in November of 1990:

I mean, what did McGill think was going to happen there?