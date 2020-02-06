Red Wings break nine-game winless skid with SO win over Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings were finally able to get back into the win column after a lengthy absence, and did it on the road for good measure.
They were able to narrowly miss out on losing 10 straight games for the second time this season with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres in western New York. The win was also Detroit’s first away from Little Caesars Arena since mid-December.
Waterford, Mich. native Dylan Larkin tallied twice, while Tyler Bertuzzi also found the back of the net.
Power. Play. Precision. 🚨
It's the #NHLAllStar Tyler Bertuzzi! #DETvsBUF
Buffalo got goals from Jimmy Vesey and Scott Wilson (a former Red Wing, albeit briefly) before the tying score came from Evan Rodrigues with under a minute remaining.
Both Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou scored in the shootout for Detroit, who improved to 13-38-4 on the year. Meanwhile, Buffalo dropped to 23-23-8.
Shootout goals:
Dylan Larkin ✔️
Andreas Athanasiou ✔️#DETvsBUF | #LGRW pic.twitter.com/8vwgA2rEt9
Goaltender Jonathan Bernier finished with 29 saves.
The Red Wings will now head to Columbus for a matchup against the Blue Jackets tomorrow night.
