Red Wings break nine-game winless skid with SO win over Sabres

By Michael Whitaker

Red Wings break nine-game winless skid with SO win over Sabres

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Red Wings were finally able to get back into the win column after a lengthy absence, and did it on the road for good measure.

They were able to narrowly miss out on losing 10 straight games for the second time this season with a 4-3 shootout victory over the Buffalo Sabres in western New York. The win was also Detroit’s first away from Little Caesars Arena since mid-December.

Waterford, Mich. native Dylan Larkin tallied twice, while Tyler Bertuzzi also found the back of the net.

Buffalo got goals from Jimmy Vesey and Scott Wilson (a former Red Wing, albeit briefly) before the tying score came from Evan Rodrigues with under a minute remaining.

Both Dylan Larkin and Andreas Athanasiou scored in the shootout for Detroit, who improved to 13-38-4 on the year. Meanwhile, Buffalo dropped to 23-23-8.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier finished with 29 saves.

The Red Wings will now head to Columbus for a matchup against the Blue Jackets tomorrow night.

