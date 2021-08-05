Red Wings’ Brendan Shanahan brawls with former Spartan Jim Cummins (VIDEO)

The notable rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche has enough material to fill several novels worth of reading!

However, one figure that wasn’t prominently figured into the hatred between the two sides was Avalanche forward Jim Cummins, who hailed from Dearborn, MI. The hard nosed forward played college hockey at Michigan State had played for several teams, including suiting up for the Red Wings for a handful of games in the early 1990’s.

Let’s throw it back to March of 2004, when Cummins took on a player who was a huge part of the legendary rivalry – Brendan Shanahan.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Brendan Shanahan vs. Jim Cummins" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yAndADTdwzg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Who won that round?