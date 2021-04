Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings and Calgary Flames aren’t exactly historical rivals, but they both featured players who knew how to rough it up and drop the gloves!

We’re throwing it back to January of 2001 at Calgary’s Penngrowth Saddledome, when Red Wings forward Brendan Shanahan threw down with Calgary future captain Jarome Iginla, who needed a few repairs after their bout was through: